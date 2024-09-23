The producer of the movie May Edochie featured in has released a teaser and fans can't keep calm about it

They showered praises on May for her acting prowess, as many wondered why she kept all for the sake of her marriage

Peeps promised to watch the film as they shared their hot takes about May's marriage to Yul Edochie

May Edochie, has wormed her way into the hearts of more fans after the teaser of one of the movies she featured in surfaced online.

Legit.ng had reported that Edochie had made her debut in the make believe world after she featured in Omoni Oboli's movie.

Fans drool over May Edochie's acting skill. Photo credit @mayyuledochie

Source: Instagram

In the video making the rounds, the woman whose daughter changed her name featured in a new film titled 'The Host' by Ichake Studiosmax.

May Edochie shows off great role

In the short snippet, the mother of three was seen showing off a great skill in acting.

Her lines, composure were top-notch as many fans thrilled over her professionalism.

May Edochie played her role with another great actor, Edem Roxy Antak.

Below is the video:

What fans said about May's Edochie's talent

Reactions have trailed the video of the movie May Edochie acted in. Here are some of the comments below:

@oilgas_25:P:

"Wow our queen is amazing."

@realestatebabygirl:

"Ahan, the kind of movie Laura will sit down and watch with popcorn and suNot the other Ogbomosho people,on the street of Asaba,recycling village tales every eke market day."

@peace.musa:

"This is true case of I am taking over. I love eeettt."

@lincscollections:

"1m views in one day...we go watch am."

@amakaokafor41:

"Pa Pete Edochie said it that she is the brain behind Yuls success now is clear.'

@tproyalty_botanicals:

"Women hope we are learning something. Don’t bury your potential for anyone. Just wow! She is even more talented."

@glambennie:

"It's over! May has taken everything from Yul, including Nollywood."

@bae77198:

"Hmmm so this woman kept all these for marriage , she truly gave up her life to build a home . It was still not enough, women should learn."

@rytaddiva:

"Wahala for who no dey multi talented oh go my Queen May, bench them, wear your crown, beautiful. I can’t wait to watch you on the big screen baby girl ."

Judy Austin likes post about May Edochie

Legit.ng had reported that reactions had trailed Judy Austin's action after Omoni Oboli made a post about May Edochie featuring in her movie.

Oboli earlier announced that Edochie made her Nollywood debut in her film titled Uprising Wives on Strike 3.

Judy was among those who liked the post, and her action sparked reactions from fans, who shared mixed views.

Source: Legit.ng