Nigerian singer Mr 2Kay has joined the growing list of people to react to Equatorial Guinea’s finance boss, Baltasar Engonga’s leaked tapes

After videos spread on Baltasar with over 300 women, the Nigerian star claimed what happened in Equatorial Guinea is child’s play compared to Nigeria

Mr 2Kay’s post went viral online and started an online debate among netizens who dropped their hot takes

Nigerian singer Abinye David Jumbo, aka Mr 2Kay, has also reacted to Equatorial Guinea’s finance boss, Baltasar Ebang Engonga’s leaked tapes with over 300 women.

After Baltasar’s tape leaked online, it caused widespread buzz on social media in different parts of the world, including Nigeria. One of those who reacted was Mr 2Kay.

Taking to his Instagram stories, the music star claimed that worse things happen in Nigeria than in Equatorial Guinea.

Fans react to Mr 2kay's claims about Baltasar Engonga's leaked tapes. Photos: @mr.2kay, Baltazar Ebang Egongong / FB

Not stopping there, Mr 2Kay added that there was evidence of his claims and even gave examples of people who engage in such acts.

He wrote:

“This thing wey happen for Equatorial Guinea na child’s play o! Worst dey sup for Naija! Just that e neva cast yet. Especially all these realtors, interior designers, and perfume sellers. Evidence dey oh! Evidence dey.”

See a screenshot of his post below:

Mr 2Kay reacts to Baltasar Engonga's leaked tapes. Photo: @mr.2kay

Reactions as Mr 2Kay reacts to Baltasar’s leaked videos

Mr 2Kay’s reaction to Baltasar Engonga’s leaked videos started an online discussion with netizens either agreeing or disagreeing with the singer. Read some of their comments below:

Akure_properties:

“Na true oo. Ten is happening.”

king_adams22:

“God bless you for this, All of a sudden everyone turn innocent 😂.”

Asashairng:

“Sha send evidence make we know who get skills pass.”

Goldstick77:

“show workings , wetin concern with those roles you made mentioned of , shebi you too be singer , why you no top chart for apple music?”

___xblack41_:

“If evidence Dey show us now, no be Cho Cho show workings. Mtcheeewwwww.”

Oops_girlie:

“Realtor wey I start yesterday una don start.”

realtor_annie_attah:

“I’m sure it’s your family members you are talking about because some of us work so hard. We have integrity.”

nelsonfashion20:

“Abeg show us 😂.”

mizzvickky:

“Always wanting to compete in negativity! Is there an award given for this? For fornication? Rest Oga. Nigerians love to compete but not like this abeg 😂😂😂 equatorial Guinea 🇬🇶 can keep this particular trophy 🏆.”

Craze Clown reacts to Baltasar Engonga's leaked tapes

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Nigerian comedian Emmanuel Iwueke, aka Craze Clown, reacted to Equatorial Guinea’s finance boss, Baltasar Ebang Engonga’s leaked tapes with over 300 women.

On his X page, the public figure wondered how the husbands of the women in the leaked tape would react to the news.

According to him, their husbands would find it hard to forgive because it takes a lot for the women to be comfortable enough to allow Baltasar to record them.

