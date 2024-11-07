US model Symba has joined many others on social media discussing Equatorial Guinea’s Baltasar Engonga’s scandal

In a recent chat with media personality Daddy Freeze, Symba admitted what would make her cheat on her husband

Symba’s bold assertions soon became a topic of discussion on social media, with many netizens dropping hot takes

American Only Fans model Symba is making headlines over her reaction to Equatorial Guinea’s Baltasar Engonga’s leaked videos.

Baltasar Engonga became a trending topic after over 400 tapes of him sleeping with several women, including his brother’s wife, his cousin, a pregnant woman and several ladies in his office, leaked on social media.

The scandal became a widespread topic on social media, and people from different parts of the world spoke about it. One of them includes American model Symba.

Nigerians speak as Symba says she will cheat on her husband in reaction to Baltasar's tapes. Photos: @symbaserothick, Baltazar Ebang Egongong / FB

During an Instagram live show with Nigerian media personality Olarinde Ifedayo, aka Daddy Freeze, the Only Fans model shared her thoughts on Baltasar Engonga’s videos.

According to the curvy lady, she can also cheat on her husband but she will make sure it is not recorded on camera. Symba explained that anything can happen, and she might want to taste another man for a day.

In her words:

“I will cheat on my husband when I have him but I won’t do that. I’m just saying, things might happen, something might happen, I might get a husband and I might just want to taste something different for a day. But if that does happen, I am not going to see a video setup, see the camera, position it correctly so my yansh is looking fine and also unprotected? No! I'm not going to do that, there’s no scrupules there.”

See the full video below:

Reactions as Symba speaks on Baltasar Engonga’s videos

It didn’t take long for Symba’s reaction to Baltasar Engonga’s videos to go viral on social media, and it raised a series of reactions from netizens, particularly Nigerians.

Read some of their comments below:

adedayoakinto:

“Reality of the infidelity going on in marriages.... Reality check,... Marriage is not marrgaing anymore 😂.”

Doris_property_officiall:

“Trust has been shattered 😲, fear no go let me trust anyone wholeheartedly.”

Rigatoenjoylife:

“Una go insult her but una they do am 😂 Nigeria my country.”

Richyglobal:

“You see woman wey no wear cloth come on live you still Dey ask am wether she go cheat on her husband . Hmmmm.”

Nzubechiii:

“Her husbands needs to conduct DNA on their children 😂.”

Lynslove1:

“Yet faithful girls are still single 😢.”

Mcsojaboi:

“Hahaha the way things are going I will marry when I get to heaven 😂.”

Damiejones:

“Daddy freeze where you dey see dis Kain women fess sir! This is so weird. Maybe I am wrong sir!”

Nate_akibe:

“What she is saying is what men say regularly...to dry different meals. 😆”

peejay1877:

“She want to taste sumtin different 😂😂😂😂leave her now.”

tohab_event:

“People can be tired of of their partners,self respect keep one loyal,this is why some men cheats,even some women,it takes discipline to stay loyal in marriages and relationship,don't totally judge people,sometimes the body wants more but you just have to be discipline.”

Positeeve_vibesblog:

“E be like say them Dey pay the guy self. For him to sleep with some of his bosses wives omo forget something Dey.😂”

Chibylippyinno:

“Ashawo don plenty oo.”

dreajala:

“Person talk her mind. Una dey complain. What’s your business if her husband consents to it?”

doropreetyheart:

“Aunty pls stay single ohhh... if u can't be faithful, this marriage thing should not be by force na even if not for the sake of man, at least.”

mmanuanwu:

“Shame has become a rare commodity.”

living_largee:

“Married men , keep an eye 👁️ on your wife. This is no longer funny.”

ves_puchie:

“😂😂😂 What men do on a daily basis. They can’t take half.”

Sis_miracle:

“As men polygamous in nature na so women polygamous in nature too.”

Baltasar: Roman Goddess shares observation about the women

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian socialite and former exotic dancer Roman Goddess also reacted to Equatorial Guinea’s Baltasar Engonga’s leaked tapes.

On her Instagram stories, Roman Goddess revealed what she had noticed about most of the women featured in the tapes.

According to the socialite, many of them were well-dressed, covered women with no tattoos or wild looks. She said that most of them looked innocent.

