American star Cardi B in a frightening social media tirade stated that her estranged husband, Offset, is harassing her and even threatening her life

Legit.ng recalls that rappers separated for the last time in July 2024, before the birth of their youngest child

In a recent update, the Bodak Yellow rapper claimed that her estranged husband had allegedly been stalking amid other heinous allegations

Rapper Cardi B (born Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar) has made shocking charges about her estranged husband, Offset, accusing him of harassment and making a death threat.

The 32-year-old I Like It singer, true name Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, married Offset, real name Kiari Kendrell Cephus, 33, in 2017.

However, Cardi filed for divorce in July of last year, after the couple split up when the singer was pregnant with their third child.

The couple has two children: Kulture Kiari Cephus and Wave Set Cephus, born in 2018 and 2021, respectively; a second daughter, whose name has not been revealed, was born in September 2024.

Cardi B turned to social media over the weekend to make shocking claims about her ex, implying that their divorce was taking an unpleasant turn. The singer accused Offset of threatening her and harassing her.

She lashed out at her ex on Spaces on X, officially known as Twitter, stating: "He's upset because I sent his girlfriend messages of him begging me, saying he was going to take away his life, saying he was going to take away my life."

Continuing, she accused her estranged husband of "harasses me, leaves me voicemails, and tries to lower my self-esteem to the ground and I’m so tired of it ."

She went on to accuse her ex of attempting to interfere with her relationship with NFL athlete Stefon Diggs.

Cardi claimed: "He sent a text message to somebody I was dealing with of us having sex... You've been harassing me and the man I've been dealing with for months."

She continued: "This is my pusyy, I give it to whoever I want to. If that bytch don't stop harassing me you gonna have the price to pay for it." Cardi then went on to warn Offset she was prepared to push back.

She said: "You know what? I've been letting motherfkka troll me for a long time. Leaving me crazy voicemails, telling me crazy stuff in text messages, trolling me... Now it's my turn.

"Now it's not fun. Now it's not fun when the demon's inside... and do you want to know how all this started? This started because he wanted to get his blog friends to troll me."

Netizens react to Cardi B and Offset's drama

demi_viera said:

"This is just insane behavior. You cheated the whole marriage, clearly didn’t want to be in it. And now you act this way? I’m lost."

leviosa_her wrote:

"If he is doing all that he shouldn't be around children."

amber.gibson.509 said:

"Call the police get a restraining order call your attorney but stay off social media till you get this sorted!! Smartin up Cardi you're going to have to handle him legally this time."

goddessveiled said:

"Miss the days when men were mature."

Cardi B opens up about Offset

Legit.ng previously reported that Cardi B and Offset were in the headlines following their massive fallout after six years of marriage.

Recall that Offset had a big birthday party, and during that time, Cardi B went over the edge and opened up on Instagram.

Social media users saw Cardi B honest about how much Offset hurt her in their marriage.

