Nigerian footballer Jude Ighalo’s ex-wife, Sonia Desuwa, has reacted to the trending Baltasar Engonga scandal

The public figure noted that if the Equatorial Guinea’s finance director decided to sue the government, he would win

Desuwa explained the reason for her position, and it sparked an online discussion after it went viral

Nigerian footballer Jude Ighalo’s ex-wife, Sonia Desuwa, has talked about Equatorial Guinea’s Baltasar Engonga suing his country’s government.

Recall that Baltasar Engonga, who was the director general of Equatorial Guinea’s National Agency for Financial Investigation (ANIF), was under investigation for corruption when tapes of him sleeping with over 400 women, including his brother’s wife and cousin, were found on his computer. The tapes were then leaked on social media.

Sonia Desuwa says Baltasar will win if he sues Equatorial Guinea

Baltasar Engonga’s videos soon spread on social media and became a trending topic that drew different hot takes.

Footballer Jude Ighalo’s ex-wife, Sonia Desuwa, also reacted to the scandal by examining it from a less popular angle. According to the public figure, Baltasar can sue Equatorial Guinea’s government and win.

Desuwa added that the officials investigating him had no right to release his private tapes to the public because they humiliated adults for something consensual.

In her words:

“As messy as everything is in Equatorial Guinea, if this guy sues the govt he will surely WIN.

The officers had no right to release the videos to the World (Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and so on...) the spouse of those involved should be the one dealing with him in court, humiliating adults for something consensual and someone had lost her life in the process.

*no proper training! same thing Nig officers can do.”

See a screenshot of her post below:

Reactions as Desuwa defends Baltasar Engonga

Sonia Desuwa’s reaction to the Baltasar Engonga’s scandal went viral and raised interesting reactions from netizens. Read what some of them had to say below:

tooblakk__adekunle__adeduro':

“The home state security department has lots of horrible and dirty videos from Diddy’s villa and none has been released yet but in Africa, officers operate with zero professionalism.”

b_marshal.eth:

“She’s on point tho..!”

deltakulture:

“So aunty you watched that too? Well one thing is certain here; no one will watch those videos without sinning in their heart lol.”

jayalex042:

“No be lie oh, cause I don’t understand the reason why dem go dey release that kind thing just like dat.”

the_atarodo:

“Intelligent point of view.👏👏”

stillonbykes:

“Where will he submit the case? To the police chief whose wife dey among abi attorney general whose wife dey inside.Unless he goes to international court meanwhile If this guy documented 400 that means there are like 5000 undocumented cuz more women wouldn’t want to be documented.”

Maryjohn5042:

“The securities in charge of his case are supposed to be dismiss, the videos are not supposed to be released, u arrested him for corruption and ur sending out is personal life secrets.”

S.i.m.p.l.y.g.l.a.d.y.s:

“The question is, does she know their law? If it allows someone holding public office to make such videos???”

flovineekids:

“It’s so sad! Not for him tho. But for his wife and children. Releasing the video isn’t nice at all.”

toxin_tda:

“No be small violation of right.”

kriss_daniel007:

“She's right but the entire system is against him. He stepped on too many toes.”

who_kes:

“I don’t agree with you. Please don’t drag the very responsible Nigerian officers into this mess. They are better and would never indulge in this kind of mess! Period.”

solexphere2:

“Me self I’m wondering why a whole government will release someone’s private videos to the world like what type of laws are they practicing over there?”

Baltasar: Roman Goddess shares observation about the women

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian socialite and former exotic dancer Roman Goddess also reacted to Equatorial Guinea’s Baltasar Engonga’s leaked tapes.

On her Instagram stories, Roman Goddess revealed what she had noticed about most women featured in the tapes.

According to the socialite, many of them were well-dressed, covered women with no tattoos or wild looks. She said that most of them looked innocent.

