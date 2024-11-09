A man has shared his views concerning the alleged videos of Baltasar Engonga's wife which reportedly emerged online

The man coined another name for Mr and Mrs Baltasar who are now trending together alongside Equatorial Guinea

According to the man, Mr and Mrs Baltasar Engonga could be called a 'power couple' because of the trending videos

A man gained attention online after giving a new name to Baltasar Engonga and his wife.

Mr and Mrs Baltasar Engonga are trending on social media over intimate videos from Equatorial Guinea.

The video of Mrs Baltasar Engongar is reportedly trending. Photo credit: Facebook/Baltasar Engonga.

According to a post made on Facebook, Eugene Annan, Baltasar and his wife could be called a 'power couple.'

He said:

"Heard Mrs Baltasar has also dropped her mixtape. Power couple."

Facebook reactions

Hafiz Lovester said:

"Not sure because till now no video has been out yet. It could be a blogger trying to take advantage to create content."

Daniiel Afful said:

"Sad, there’s absolutely no point in marrying. Just have kids because today, everyone is cheating, even when married. So what’s the point of wasting money on weddings and whatnot just to still live single and testing? Besides, God said we should multiply and fill the earth, not marry and fill the earth."

Ciara Nartey Julz said:

"They’re the full definition of marry your type."

Gina Addae said:

"Marry your type nunu. Boy, I think they’ve been practising open marriage. I even heard there’s a video of them. I don’t know if it’s true though."

Tøffîçk Lâwd Vîñçî said:

"Not sure it’s her."

Evelyn Saah Asante said:

"What a family."

Who are the women Baltasar Engonga slept with?

One interesting thing about Engonga's story is the type of women he reportedly liked or who fell for him.

According to media reports, he allegedly had bedroom actions with the wives of prominent people, including ministers and other top government officials.

His bevvy of women also allegedly includes his brother’s wife, his cousin, the sister of the president of Equatorial Guinea, the director general of police’s wife, and about 20 of the country’s ministers.

