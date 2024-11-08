A man on Facebook, Fred Wilfred, has reacted to Baltasar Engonga’s viral videos, as listed five lessons to be learnt from the scandal

Baltasar is an embattled Equatorial Guinea government official who has been arrested after numerous videos of his affairs with women were released online

Speaking on Baltasar Engonga’s viral videos, the man also tackled those judging Baltasar based on his tapes

A man on Facebook, Fred Wilfred, has reacted to Equatorial Guinea’s finance boss, Baltasar Ebang Engonga’s viral videos with over 300 women.

On November 4, 2024, news made the rounds on social media that Baltasar, who was the director general of Equatorial Guinea's National Agency for Financial Investigation (ANIF), had over 300 leaked tapes of him with various women, including the wife of the head of presidential security, his brother’s wife, and his cousin, among others.

Man lists five lessons to learn from Baltasar Engonga's viral videos.

Baltasar was under investigation for corruption when the tapes were found on his computer and leaked to the public.

Man reacts to Baltasar Engonga viral videos, list lessons to learn

In a Facebook post by Comrade Fred Wildred, the man stated that though the trend was annoying, some lessons can be learnt from it.

His words:

“Hmmm!!! This news flying up and down is really annoying but there is a lesson to be learnt:

“1. For no reason whatsoever should your nude images get to another not even under any climax of love it might hur:t you tomorrow.

“2. Always measure your actions, will you be proud of it tomorrow?

“3. Cheating on your partner doesn't make you smart rather it shows weakness and irresponsibility, avoid it at all cost.

“4. Mind what you store, keep or hide, nothing is hidden under the sun, be wise.

“5. Learn not to do everything even when it's in within your power, do only what is right and you can be proud of tomorrow.

“And for those judging him, if cameras were planted secretly all over you, hope yours won't be worse, don't be quick to judge rather learn from mistakes so it won't happen to you.”

Equatorial Guinea's finance boss leaked tapes trends

Baltasar's scandal has become a hot topic on social media as people give their diverse views on the subject.

While reacting to the scandal, a lady on X slammed men hyping the finance boss after the tapes leaked on the Internet.

Meanwhile, a Catholic priest shared his observations after analysing those watching the tapes, while a relationship coach also told men to learn from the leaked tape scandal.

