Nigerian socialite Roman Goddess has reacted to the trending leaked tapes of Equatorial Guinea’s Baltasar Engonga

On her Instagram page, the former exotic dancer shared her observations about the women in the over 300 tapes

Roman Goddess’ observation about the women went viral on social media and started a discussion among netizens

Do not miss an opportunity to join FREE webinar by Legit.ng. AI in Action: Practical Skills for Creative Professionals. Register here!

Nigerian socialite and former exotic dancer Roman Goddess has reacted to Equatorial Guinea’s Baltasar Engonga’s leaked tapes.

Just recently, Baltasar Engonga became a trending topic on social media after over 400 leaked tapes of him with different women, reportedly including his brother’s wife and his cousin, made the rounds on social media.

Roman Goddess reacts to Baltasar Engonga’s leaked tapes. Photos: @romangoddess1, Baltazar Ebang Egongong / FB

Source: Instagram

Since the video leaked, many Nigerians have spoken about it, including Snapchat star Roman Goddess.

On her Instagram stories, Roman Goddess revealed what she had noticed about most of the women featured in the tapes. According to the socialite, many of them were well-dressed, covered women with no tattoos or wild looks. She said that most of them looked innocent.

Roman Goddess added that people are always quick to judge women who party, have tattoos and look wild when the ones who appear innocent do the most.

In her words:

“Watching the videos of this Guinea man who slept with 400 women and so far all l've seen is women who are well covered, no tattoos, no wild looks, just innocent and decent looking women.

"But yall always quick to judge the wild looking ones?, the ones with tattoos, the ones that love partying, .......well keep judging by looks. Innocent women do the most lol, Especially those ones that covers up.”

See a screenshot of Roman Goddess’ post below:

Roman Goddess shares observation about women in Baltasar Engonga's tapes. Photo: @romangoddess1

Source: Instagram

Reactions to Roman Goddess' observation about Baltasar’s women

Roman Goddess’ reaction to the women who featured in Baltasar Engonga’s leaked tapes started an online discussion. Read what some netizens had to say about it below:

Barbie_tee2:

“I literally said this on my snap 😂 ppl be so quick to judge me but look sight😂.”

Mr_nsixteen:

“Nobody holy pass, pray make dem no cast you😂.”

Iamjudenj:

“That still doesn't make u innocent baby girl.”

themotunrayo:

“Even the man looks innocent according to how society judge decency 😂.”

Manlikenotch:

“Always looking for a way to make themselves feel better, alright we have heard you.”

wunmi_belloo:

“It doesn’t make y’all any better.”

Kinglouis002:

“The wild looking ones are smart enough not to allow recordings 😂.”

official_icongirl:

“Ewu! Because urs never leak. Point of correction some of them had tattoos.”

Okikiade89:

“Hmm, dem don begin find excuse 😂.”

K.o.r.s.boutique:

“Decent women are his type.. that’s all 😂.”

dear_victry:

“Exposing your body doesn’t make you a better person or saint as well.”

Mo_riyah:

“Then it begs the question “what are the wild ones now doing?””

Baltasar Engonga: Mr 2Kay says worse happens in Nigeria

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian singer Abinye David Jumbo, aka Mr 2Kay, has also reacted to Equatorial Guinea’s finance boss, Baltasar Ebang Engonga’s leaked tapes with over 300 women.

Taking to his Instagram stories, the music star claimed that worse things happen in Nigeria than in Equatorial Guinea.

Not stopping there, Mr 2Kay added that there was evidence of his claims and even gave examples of people who engage in such acts.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng