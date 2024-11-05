Nigerian rapper Eva Alordiah has spoken up about how many married women are not sexually satisfied by their husbands

The music star’s post came amid the trending scandal surrounding Equatorial Guinea’s finance boss, Baltasar Engonga

Baltasar had tapes of him with over 300 women, allegedly including his brother’s wife and cousin, leaked to the public

Nigerian rapper Eva Alordiah has reacted to Equatorial Guinea’s finance boss, Baltasar Ebang Engonga’s leaked tape scandal.

Just recently, social media was buzzing with hot takes after the director general of Equatorial Guinea's National Agency for Financial Investigation (ANIF) was under investigation for corruption when over 300 tapes of him with different women were found on his computer and leaked to the public.

Eva says satisfied wives won't cheat

Baltasar Engonga’s leaked tapes became a topic of discussion on social media, and rapper Eva Alordiah dropped her two cents.

According to the music star, people need to start talking about how many women experience great sexual dissatisfaction in their marriages, and most men don’t care to learn or do something about it.

Not stopping there, Eva added that a woman who is well-loved and satisfied by her husband would not stray.

She wrote:

“Soooooooooooo when are we going to finally talk about the fact that so many women are facing brutal Sexual dissatisfaction in their marriages, and most men do not even care to learn why, or how to help.

A well-loved and deeply fukked woman is a happy woman who will not stray.”

See her tweet below:

Eva went on to say that men and women cheat for different reasons, as she acknowledged that both genders can cheat.

See her post below:

Reactions as Eva says a satisfied woman won’t cheat

Eva Alordiah’s take on the Baltasar Engonga’s leaked tapes with 300 women including other people’s wives, raised an online debate among netizens. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

everything_tewa:

“A well loved woman won't stray that's because she has self discipline. Nothing stops a woman from leaving is the husband is not satisfying her in beeeeed and she tried telling him to do better and he refused to. She has an option to leave instead of che@ting and tarnishing her imagine. No single excuse for che@ting abeg.”

lord_cornel:

“Yes you are right. I forgot that the world is all about women. I just I remember that women’s actions are justifiable. Even when they cook pepper soup, it will be used as cruise and not talked about. What do I know? 😂”

_mrkelv:

“So y’all are finding ways to make this about their husbands? Na wa oo. Men make una Dey open eye o, imagine who dem nor catch Dey GASLIGHT US! 😂😂”

thebigvargaa__:

“Eva, sit this one out. Blame the straying women and not their husbands. Y’all will blame men for every single thing that goes wrong in your lives and that’s why you keep being miserable.

Learn to take accountability and stop revolving the world around men. It’s getting tired.”

Michael._u:

“Na why that Equatorial Guinea guy been dey share happiness nationally right?😄”

Guzyconcept:

“Women make we dey try accept our f**kups when we do, shifting blames to me is annoying. We always want more, when they give us leg, we go say na head we want, our needs are endless. A guy that keeps 400 women which happiness does he have to give? 400 o.”

mamamia1674:

“Dats y U are partners, U discuss Ur sexual issues and resolve dem ... Abi Una no dey talk reach dat side?”

Vitamin_tomi:

“There is no justification for adultery!!!!its disgusting.”

Blaise__official:

“So over 400+ men gave dissatisfaction to their wives? Lol”

Gemini_goddess1993:

“If you are experiencing dissatisfaction in your marriage, divorce your husband and go search for the satisfaction somewhere else, don’t stay under his Roof and seek Satisfaction from other men. A discipled woman can never stray.”

Lord_cornel:

“A well loved woman will not strày" but Kaka the footballer's wife strayed & confessed that Kaka was a good & loving man to her but she wanted to just èxplore outside. I hope u all know that there're some women (majority of them) who likes that tóxicity in a relationship & those physícal hurts here & there cos it gives them that thrill. Nice guys always finíshes last. Most women have openly said that they find nice men as weak men that they prefer those so called bàd boys in society. Instagram is just where we all come to líe to ourselves whereas being bàd gets u the girl while being nice & loving makes u lose her.”

