Equatorial Guinea government has taken swift action by suspending all officials implicated in a scandal involving over 400 sex tapes

Vice President Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue emphasized a zero-tolerance approach to behavior undermining public trust

The scandal, involving high-ranking civil servant Baltasar Ebang Engonga, has prompted an urgent response to restore integrity

The government of Equatorial Guinea has suspended all officials seen in a scandal involving over 400 sex tapes that have sparked widespread outrage, Legit.ng confirms.

Vice President Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue announced the government's decision on his official X account, @teonguema.

He stated:

“Today we will proceed with the immediate suspension of all officials who have had sexual relations in the offices of the country's ministries. The Government will take severe measures against these acts, since it constitutes a flagrant violation of the Code of Conduct and the Public Ethics Law. This action is a decisive step in our policy of zero tolerance towards behaviors that undermine the integrity of the public service. Ethics and respect are fundamental in our administration, and we will not allow irresponsible behavior to compromise public trust. Responsibility and professionalism must be the pillars of our work as servants of the State.”

Baltasar Engonga in Scandal with High-Profile Partners

The decision comes in response to a series of explicit videos featuring Baltasar Ebang Engonga, the married director of the National Financial Investigation Agency (ANIF), filmed in compromising situations with multiple partners — including the wives of senior officials.

The footage, reportedly recorded within the finance ministry's office, has circulated widely on social media, prompting swift action from the authorities.

The Equatorial Guinean government’s serious response highlights its commitment to maintaining public trust and upholding ethical standards in public service.

The suspension of implicated officials is seen as an effort to restore integrity and reinforce professional conduct across the country's ministries. Public reactions to the government's swift response have been mixed, reflecting the deep-seated concern over ethical breaches within the civil service.

Legit.ng learnt that the unfolding situation continues to draw attention, both domestically and internationally, as the government seeks to repair the damage and reaffirm its dedication to ethics and public accountability.

Equatorial Guinea Govt Arrests Baltasar

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Baltasar Engonga, has been arrested for allegedly recording over 400 sextapes.

The allegations came during a fraud investigation, which prompted ANIF officials to conduct an impromptu search of Engonga's home and office.

