Reactions have trailed a post by US-based model Symba Smith directed at Nigerian music star Burna Boy

The model accused Burna Boy of not paying her money he owed over undisclosed business transactions

She also gave him an ultimatum and threatened to turn things upside down if he failed to do right by her

One of the biggest music stars in Africa, Damini Ogulu, also known as Burna Boy, has made headlines after he was dragged by a US-based model named Symba Smith.

Symba shared a post on her official Instagram page in which she accused Burna Boy of owing her some amount of money.

US-Based model Symba exposes Burna Boy's secrets. Credit: @burnaboygram, @symbaserothick

Source: Instagram

According to Symba, she would shake things up further if Burna Boy failed to show her some respect and fulfil his unpaid debt.

The model also noted that she was not like Odogwu's other London babes and warned him not to play with her.

She wrote:

"Bunra give me my money before I go mad! Abeg please don't get me started. Just run my coins before this turns all the way left."

See the post here:

Peeps react to Symba's claims

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@sasha_itota:

"Las las everybody na ashawo, na who them catch be thief."

@samvail__:

"First time I’m seeing someone call out ODG!"

@_olami_le1:

"If na David, people will have go mad and start to say rubbish."

@uloodenigbo:

"When the transaction happened we didn’t know ohh nobody should disturb our peace pls, we are going tru a lot."

@peacearikpo:

"IVF is it not invitro fertilization, abi e mean another thing for street?"

@eduekbanks:

"Dragging ODG with no evidence, buh na Davido dey follow her."

@melanin_ruth_:

"Burna boy Dey owe dept ke? Abi new music wan drop??"

Source: Legit.ng