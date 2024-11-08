Nigerian gospel singer, Dare Melody has continued to mourn the tragic death of his wife, Adedoyin Odunuga

Adedoyin died on October 24, 2024, at the young age of 47, to the dismay of several Nigerians on social media

A video from Adedoyin’s wake service went viral, and it showed her husband Dare Melody’s emotional speech

Nigerian gospel singer Dare Melody recently moved fans with his emotional speech at the wake of his late wife, Adedoyin Odunuga.

The wake service took place on November 7, 2024, after the music star’s wife died on October 24, 2024, at the age of 47.

In a video making the rounds online, Dare Melody is heard speaking glowingly of his late wife and their relationship.

Fans react to touching video as gospel singer Dare Melody mourns late wife at her wake. Photos: @officialdaremelody

Source: Instagram

According to the gospel singer, his late wife was an honest person who always said things the way they were, just like him.

Dare Melody added that he used to mend people’s homes, but when trouble came, he could not fix his own home, but he still gave thanks to God.

Read the translation of his words below:

“I try so hard for my today not to spoil my tomorrow. I used to tell my late wife, whatever you hear about me, we are musicians and we are human. Accept me as I am. My wife, Adedoyin was a very truthful and honest person and I am also very truthful. I don’t know how to lie. I used to mend people’s homes but when the storm came, I couldn’t fix my own home”

See the emotional video below:

Reactions as Dare Melody mourns wife

Dare Melody’s emotional speech at his late wife’s wake went viral on social media and raised touching comments from netizens. Read what some of them had to say below:

ewa_ademide:

“May her soul continue to rest in heaven.”

Yenken2152:

“May her soul rest in peace 💔.”

poshbabieceo:

“Omg😢😢 rest well, Sis🕊.”

Tessymonta:

“Uhmmmmm so touching 😢.”

Olorunda_mart:

“May Almighty God console you.”

Afolakemi_taiwo:

“Mr Dare, let us just keep doing good. You run things o back then in Ijebu Ode.”

Fabulous_bukie:

“I hope you celebrated while alive.”

Mammie__zee:

“You want people to say good things about you? You have to die First.”

benjaminbtoylee:

“Ijo mimo. That’s why no matter who u are .. woli or olusho. Try in a week. Dey sona ( seek spiritual/vision) Every week. Don’t think you see it all. Try do check yourself.”

john_.fame:

“There’s no single human being on ds earth that doesn’t lie….not even one single one . The only difference is acknowledging ur lies and asking for forgiveness asap or seeing lies as a way of life .I gotta make a choice.”

_bee0204:

“I hate when people say “I don’t lie”!! Those are the one that lies a lot 🧐 Is there anyone in this life who doesn’t lie? My condolences to his family!!!!!!!”

Dare Melody acquires new mansion on birthday

Legit.ng had reported that the ace gospel singer, Dare Melody, had joined the incredible group of celebrity homeowners after acquiring a new mansion in Ikorodu, Lagos.

Dare shared the good news with his numerous fans on his social media page as a form of special birthday gift to himself.

The thankful musician had received loads of congratulatory messages and birthday wishes from his fans.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng