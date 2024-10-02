Nigerian celebrities may love the lavish life, fast and flashy cars, and shopping sprees every now and then, but away from all that, some of them are rooted in giving back

As many who are opportune to live the luxurious life, they think back and remember the less-privileged who have little or nothing to sustain them

The likes of DJ Cuppy, Burna Boy, Patorranking have touched the lives of people in their communities by establishing basic amenities or giving back through their foundations

Some Nigerian celebrities have played a huge role in the well-being of their communities by setting up foundations, building basic infrastructure, and raising social awareness where needed.

The effort has helped bridge the gap between the average Nigerian and the needy, bettering the lives of individuals and groups.

As Nigeria turns 64, Legit.ng celebrates celebrities like Davido, DJ Cuppy, VDM, Burna Boy and others who have helped shape the future of the average Nigerian by giving back to their communities.

1. DJ Cuppy proudly speaks about her foundation

Over 70,000 people have benefitted from the benevolence of Florence 'Cuppy' Otedola through her foundation. The billionaire heiress caters to young Nigerian youth by providing them with education.

While speaking some months ago, the international Disc Jockey detailed the struggle of running a foundation. According to her, she had made many past mistakes when she used to think it was about the numbers.

She said she once took books to some kids, but she realised they were on life support when she got there. This made her realize it was about the lives impacted, not material things.

2. VeryDarkMan gives back through activist

Although many will disagree, social media sensation VeryDarkMan, whose real name is Martins Vincent Otse, has made a name for himself online through his activism.

While he mostly finds himself in controversial situations, many have been able to save their businesses, get out of debt, help recover unpaid debts, and much more just by using his platform.

3. Patoranking builds stadium in childhood community

Football is undoubtedly a major source of joy and recreation for kids, especially the boy child in any community. The most challenging situation, among many others, is an adequate field to play and express your talent.

This is precisely what Nigeria music star Patrick Nnaemeka Okorie considered when he built a stadium for his childhood community in Ebute Metta. This joy that sprang from his singular gesture knew no bounds

4. Burna Boy paid for some of the sick at UPTH

Odogwu no be for mouth alone. The Porthaourt born and bred showed that he was the true son of the soil and a real user, and he decided to show his empathetic side to the public.

The Grammy-award-winning Afrobeat music star Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy, paid the medical bills for selected patients during a recent visit to the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital.

"We commend Burna Boy’s kindness in financially assisting select patients in our hospital to offset their bills during his visit,” UPTH’s spokesperson", Elabha Meni, said.

5. Williams Uchemba runs a foundation

Williams Uchemba is a Nigerian actor who has been on our screens since he was 8. He has been quite vocal about his foundation, "The Williams Uchenma Foundation," which he founded in 2018, for quite some time now. The platform's "pilot program" is a nationwide effort to take 1000 kids off the streets and return them to school.

Additionally, it aims to empower the parents of the kids to keep them off the streets and focus on their future.

Although the actor suffers backlash for showcasing his benevolence on social media, he believes the focus is to reach more people.

The actor and skit maker has also made it known that he sometimes involves the public in making donations to finance some of our projects.

Davido announces N300m donation to orphanages

According to a previous report, Davido has announced that a whopping sum of N300 million will be donated to orphanages nationwide.

The DMW label boss made the exciting announcement public via social media in February 2024. Davido disclosed that his pledge of millions was part of his annual contribution to Nigeria.

