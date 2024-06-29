Nigerian singer Patrick Nnaemeka Okorie, widely known as Patornaking, excited his fans after he gave back to his community

The singer shared a video of a huge stadium he built in his childhood area in Lagos, known as Ebute Metta

The singer's kin gesture has made his fans go wild in excitement as they shower love and prayers on him

It is such an exciting time for football lovers as Patrick Nnaemeka Okorie, aka Patoranking, builds a football stadium for his Childhood community in Ebute Metta.

The exciting development news hit the internet a couple of hours ago after the singer shared the video on his official Instagram page.

Patoranking erects a stadium in Ebute Metta. Credit: @patorankingfire

Source: Instagram

The singer, who has never hidden his roots and reflects them in his music, thought it was time to give back to his community.

In his caption, he pointed out that as God has blessed him, he also thought it wise to bless 'his people'.

This news has sparked so much joy on internet users' timelines, as many have heaped praise on the music sensation.

Patortanking wrote:

"God blessed Me, I Blessed my People, I built this from a place of love to unite my Community Ebute Metta…First of Many.World Best."

See video of the stadium here:

Nigerians react to video of the stadium

The video of the stadium built by singer Patoranking has warmed the hearts of many social media users. They shared their views below:

@obi_cubana:

"Congratulations, brother, World Best for a reason!"

@realjudy__:

"Saw it when I was looking down the plane , so na you run am?"

@tolaodunsi:

"This is awesome well done bro."

@iam_nikky:

"Breaking the rules and changing the game."

@obaksolo:

"Your Head Correct."

@engrr_yomi:

"Proud of you my G, make nobody sha wear Arsenal Jersey come there."

@abiodun_duroenjoy:

"Respect to you Patrick. You're such a blessing to the hood, we're proud of you, bro."

@chikaidibia232:

"My love ,and my brother chai you do well."

Patoranking prostrates for King Sunny Ade at event

Meanwhile, Patoranking was sighted greeting King Sunny Ade with great respect during Yeye Funke Daniel's 60th birthday ceremony.

The young singer entered the venue and went straight to the stage, prostrating fully to greet the veteran singer.

King Sunny Ade also reciprocated the love and hailed him while slightly bowing down for Patoranking.

