Burna Boy's sister, Nissi Ogulu, clocked 30 on August 1, 2024, and she had a lot of love from friends and family

Her mum gave a sweet speech at the private party and also asked Burna Boy, the eldest child, to say a few words

Burna Boy resisted at first, but eventually, he said some things about his sister that sent social media users into a state of hysteria

On the outside, Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy, may seem serious, but with his family, a different side of him escapes to the surface.

The singer's sister, Nissi, clocked 30 on August 1 and had a lovely party with her family. Bose Ogulu's mum, Ronami Ogulu Bunr Boy's second sister, was also present.

Burna Boy's speech gates fans talking. Credit: @burnaboygram, @nissination

Source: Instagram

Their mother gave a sweet speech and recounted Nissi's childhood. She shared that she had 26 hours of labour and that only Nissi has Burna Boy's 'mumu button'.

There was clamour for the singer to give a speech. Although he resisted initially, he eventually gave in.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The music star said:

"There is nothing I want to say that you don't already know."

Watch video here:

The singer also shaded his sister's cake and said he would order the next one.

Peeps react to Burna Boy's speech

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@engineertidy:

"Realest."

@babaeko2021:

"First time am seeing burna without igbo."

@kr_istinme:

"Every minutes people laugh when rich people talk."

@hountondeborah:

"That's how brothers love Their sisters."

@eric_coach_:

"Is he always smoking?"

@drimboey:

"The siblings shade is always necessary. Why are we siblings if anything you do is right?"

@obidinho.m88.81:

"Family is everything my friends."

Burna Boy's Mum Speaks on Wike's Gift

Bose Ogulu, the mother of Nigerian singer Burna Boy, has spoken up on the confusion surrounding former Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike's kind gesture to her son.

It will be recalled that in 2021, Wike honoured the music star after he won the Grammy Award for Best Global Music Album.

In a recent interview with Ebuka on Channels TV, Bose Ogulu revealed that the FCT minister did not give her son a dime.

Source: Legit.ng