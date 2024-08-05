Burna Boy Serenades Sister With Sweet Speech, Shades Her in The Process, Clip Trends: "Realest"
- Burna Boy's sister, Nissi Ogulu, clocked 30 on August 1, 2024, and she had a lot of love from friends and family
- Her mum gave a sweet speech at the private party and also asked Burna Boy, the eldest child, to say a few words
- Burna Boy resisted at first, but eventually, he said some things about his sister that sent social media users into a state of hysteria
On the outside, Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy, may seem serious, but with his family, a different side of him escapes to the surface.
The singer's sister, Nissi, clocked 30 on August 1 and had a lovely party with her family. Bose Ogulu's mum, Ronami Ogulu Bunr Boy's second sister, was also present.
Their mother gave a sweet speech and recounted Nissi's childhood. She shared that she had 26 hours of labour and that only Nissi has Burna Boy's 'mumu button'.
BBN 9: "If I find out you’re with Kelly, I’ll be angry", Toby Forge tells married Kassia after party
There was clamour for the singer to give a speech. Although he resisted initially, he eventually gave in.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
The music star said:
"There is nothing I want to say that you don't already know."
Watch video here:
The singer also shaded his sister's cake and said he would order the next one.
Peeps react to Burna Boy's speech
Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:
@engineertidy:
"Realest."
@babaeko2021:
"First time am seeing burna without igbo."
@kr_istinme:
"Every minutes people laugh when rich people talk."
@hountondeborah:
"That's how brothers love Their sisters."
@eric_coach_:
"Is he always smoking?"
@drimboey:
"The siblings shade is always necessary. Why are we siblings if anything you do is right?"
BBN Handi breaks down emotionally over Wanni's relationship with Shaun: "Exactly how Victoria feels"
@obidinho.m88.81:
"Family is everything my friends."
Burna Boy's Mum Speaks on Wike's Gift
Bose Ogulu, the mother of Nigerian singer Burna Boy, has spoken up on the confusion surrounding former Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike's kind gesture to her son.
It will be recalled that in 2021, Wike honoured the music star after he won the Grammy Award for Best Global Music Album.
In a recent interview with Ebuka on Channels TV, Bose Ogulu revealed that the FCT minister did not give her son a dime.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay Informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: Legit.ng
Eniola Lasaki (Entertainment Editor) Lasaki Fauziat Eniola is an Entertainment Editor at Legit.ng. She is a graduate of Horticulture, FUNAAB (2017). Eniola has over four years of professional experience in Entertainment/pop culture/music writing/reporting. Before Legit, she worked in reputable media houses such as TooXclusive Digital, GistReel, WetalkSound, and Kraks Media. She has also pursued Digital Marketing, Copywriting, and Corporate Communication courses. Email: eniola.lasaki@corp.legit.ng