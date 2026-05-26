Italy has included three Nigerian-eligible stars in the Azzurri's latest squad amid rebuild plans

Brentford defender Michael Kayode was left out of the team despite having an impressive Premier League season

The Super Eagles were handed renewed hope in race to convince the highly rated full-back to play for Nigeria

Nigeria may have lost ground in the battle for several dual-nationality stars after Italy unveiled a youthful squad packed with Nigerian-eligible talents, but the omission of Brentford defender Michael Kayode has provided the Super Eagles with a fresh opportunity.

Italy’s interim national team manager Silvio Baldini released his squad for the June international window as the Azzurri begin rebuilding following their third consecutive failure to qualify for the FIFA World Cup.

Super Eagles Lose Three Players, Receive Michael Kayode Boost After Italy Snub. Photo by Luca Bizzarri

Source: Getty Images

According to the FIGC, the revamped squad includes three players of Nigerian descent, Luca Koleosho, Honest Ahanor and Jeff Ekhator, all of whom are now edging closer to senior involvement with Italy.

However, Kayode’s absence from the list has reignited hopes that Nigeria could still convince the defender to switch allegiance despite his public commitment to the European nation.

Italy move quickly to secure Nigerian-eligible talents

Italy have increasingly targeted players with Nigerian roots in recent years as they attempt to refresh their national team setup.

The Azzurri previously convinced Tottenham Hotspur full-back Destiny Udogie and midfielder Michael Folorunsho to commit to Italy despite interest from Nigeria.

Now, with Baldini tasked with overseeing a transitional phase for the senior side, the Italians appear determined to secure more promising youngsters.

Koleosho, Ahanor and Ekhator have all been included as part of a youthful squad expected to face Luxembourg and Greece in June friendlies.

Born in the United States, Luca Koleosho is eligible to represent Nigeria, Italy, US and Canada internationally.

The exciting winger, who is currently on loan at Paris FC from Burnley, has built a reputation for his fearless dribbling, blistering pace and attacking creativity.

Meanwhile, Honest Ahanor recently obtained Italian citizenship after turning 18 in March 2026.

The highly rated defender, who was born in Italy to Nigerian parents, had previously only been eligible to represent Nigeria before receiving his Italian passport.

His inclusion in Italy’s setup now puts the Super Eagles at risk of losing another highly rated prospect.

Jeff Ekhator, who was born in Genoa to Nigerian parents, also forms part of Baldini’s youthful squad.

The Italian Football Federation appears keen to secure the trio early as part of a long-term rebuilding process led by Manchester City goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Despite the development, the players are not yet permanently tied to Italy because the upcoming fixtures against Luxembourg and Greece are friendly matches.

Under FIFA regulations, appearances in non-competitive senior friendlies do not permanently commit players to one national team.

Kayode omission offers Super Eagles fresh hope

While Nigeria appear to be losing three promising talents to Italy, the omission of Michael Kayode has emerged as a major talking point.

The Brentford full-back enjoyed an impressive debut season in the Premier League after joining the Bees and quickly established himself as one of the brightest young defenders in England.

Michael Kayode against Manchester United's Bryan Mbeumo at Old Trafford. Photo by MI News

Source: Getty Images

Kayode contributed one goal and one assist during the campaign and was nominated for the Premier League’s best young player award.

Born in Italy to Nigerian parents, the defender spent seven years in Juventus’ academy before continuing his development within the Italian football system.

He also played a key role in Italy’s triumph at the 2023 UEFA European Under-19 Championship, scoring the winning goal in the final.

Despite his rise, Baldini surprisingly left the 21-year-old out of the latest Italy squad.

The decision has sparked renewed speculation that Nigeria could still attempt to persuade the defender to represent the Super Eagles at senior level.

However, Kayode himself has repeatedly stated that Italy remains his first choice internationally.

Michael Kayode of Brentford. Photo by Ryan Pierse

Source: Getty Images

Speaking to Tuttosport earlier this month about his international future, the Brentford defender admitted he still dreams of representing the Azzurri.

“I am still young and I know that by continuing to work hard I can achieve that dream, just like many other players my age hope to do,” he said.

Asked directly about the possibility of switching allegiance to Nigeria, Kayode made his stance clear.

“I will always give priority to Italy. I grew up with the Azzurri shirt at youth level.

“I hope to achieve that dream as soon as possible and I have no doubts about which path I would choose.”

The defender also stressed that his immediate focus remains Brentford’s push for European qualification.

“For now, I am only focused on Brentford," he added.

“Until the very last second we can still qualify for continental competitions, so we do not want to lose concentration.

“Playing for Italy would be an enormous achievement and something unimaginable for me a few years ago, but I will think about that in a few weeks.”

Eagles focus on Unity Cup

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Super Eagles are fully focused on the upcoming Unity Cup tournament in London.

Eric Chelle invited several overseas-born players to represent Nigeria in the competition, including Arthur Okonkwo, Femi Azeez and Owen Oseni, as the Super Eagles continue efforts to strengthen the squad ahead of future international competitions.

Source: Legit.ng