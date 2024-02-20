Davido has announced a whopping sum of N300 million to orphanages around the country

The DMW label boss made the exciting announcement public via social media on Tuesday, February 20

Davido disclosed that his pledge worth millions was part of his annual contribution to Nigeria

Afrobeats superstar David Adeleke 'Davido' has caused an uproar on social media over his display of love for the needy and less privileged, especially amid the economic downturn in Nigeria.

Davido, who was in the news over his presence at Memphis Depay's birthday, where he received a Rolex watch, announced he would be giving out the sum of N300 million.

Davido says details about the disbursement of his N300 million pledge will be made public on Wednesday. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

Details about Davido's N300 million donation

The DMW label boss, who made headlines in 2021 after raising over N200 million for orphanages during his birthday, revealed that his N300 million was a pledge meant for orphanages nationwide.

Davido also said it was a part of his yearly contribution, adding that details about how the money would be disbursed would be made known from Wednesday, February 21.

The Unavailable crooner wrote:

"I and my foundation pledge the sum of 300 million Naira to orphanages around Nigeria … as my yearly contribution to the Nation details of disbursement tomorrow."

See his post below:

Reactions to Davido's N300 million pledge

Legit.ng captured some of the messages as many commended the singer. See the comments below:

adesope_shopsydoo:

"David the son of God."

nkechiblessingsunday:

"I be orphan oooo."

rankingofficial:

"For GOD so loved the world he gave us Davido."

antonia_official32:

"That’s why he’s the baddest."

vivaglow_beauty:

"Baba leave orphanage enter street .. people are hungry.. some of the coordinators of some orphanages will not use the money on the children.. rather they will enrich themselves.. Give to the common man who currently can’t even afford 1 square me @davido."

