Billionaire heiress, DJ Cuppy has given a detailed account of her foundation, Cuppy Foundation during her talk with Business Day

Florence Otedola, widely known as DJ Cuppy is known for her DJing skills, but not many are aware that she runs her own foundation

The Disc Jockey noted that although she caters to 70,000 people, to her, quality presides over quantity

DJ Cuppy, a Nigerian singer and DJ and daughter of billionaire Femi Otedola, spoke about her foundation with media company, Business Day.

Cuppy, who recently revealed that of all the things he does, DJing is her favorite, admitted that running a foundation is not easy.

DJ Cuppy evokes emotions with details of her foundation. Credit: @cuppymusic

Source: Instagram

Cuppy discusses struggles of running her foundation

While speaking, DJ Cuppy, shared that she has made many past mistakes when she used to think it was about the numbers. She said she once took books to some kids, but she realized they were on life support on getting there.

This made her realize that it's about the lives impacted and not material things. Cuppy also impressively added that she caters to 70,000 people currently.

Watch Cuppy speak about her foundation here:

Legit.ng recalls reporting Cuppy and online critic Daniel Regha had an online drama after she sent him details of billions donated to her foundation.

Reactions trail Cuppy's video

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@samson_rem56039:

"God is still working."

@kinosose:

"You a force!!! Good things are meant for you."

@alexfang390:

"You are the must beautiful lady i have ever seen my name is Miami Prince from Bayelsa State. But i based in Ghana due to my kind of work we don't normally show our real identity on social media for safety reasons."

@realokedu:

"Brilliant, brilliant mind."

@KingNeo1234595:

"U amazing babe."

@NdeArmandNji:

"Can’t help everyone unfortunately. Your efforts are appreciated."

@Mufasa68727566:

"Old age don come o."

Cuppy attends Vogue's event with Anthony Joshua

Florence Otedola, aka DJ Cuppy, shared lovely images with Anthony Joshua as they stepped out for Vogue's event.

Legit.ng, in a previous report, noted that she captioned the post, described the ace boxer as her security guard, and gushed over their time together.

Their online lovers took to the comment section to react to the post.

Source: Legit.ng