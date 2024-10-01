Nigeria marks its 64th Independence Anniversary today, eliciting mixed reactions from citizens

On October 1, 1960, the country gained freedom from colonial rule, embracing self-governance and unity

As Nigerians celebrate, some reaffirmed their commitment to progress, while others expressed disappointment with the nation's current state

Nigeria's 64th Independence Day celebration has sparked emotional comments from citizens across the nation.

As the country marks this special occasion, both criticisms and appraisals have been flowing in, ranging from jubilation to despair, reflecting the complexities of the country's journey.

Nigerian citizens speak on state of country Photo credit: ISSOUF SANOGO/ Getty images. Depicted person has no relationship with story. Photo for illustration only.

Unity will make Nigeria better

The diversity of opinions reflected the multifaceted nature of Nigeria's development and also served as a catalyst for introspection and discourse.

Some emotional commenters called for citizens, leaders, and stakeholders to confront the nation's realities, reconciling its potential with current shortcomings.

This call to action underscored the urgency for collective responsibility, encouraging Nigerians to move beyond words and work towards enforcing long-lasting and profitable solutions.

Reactions as Nigeria celebrates Independence

Several reactions from Nigerians confirmed the urgency for collective action to propel Nigeria toward a brighter future.

A Nigerian girl, Layomi, promised to achieve success no matter how tough the country might get.

In her words:

"No matter how bad the world and the country is. I’ll still go to school, Chase my dreams and become who I want to become. I’m really rooting for success. We will all be great!!"

Another lady, Martha, reiterated her unquenchable pride in the nation.

"Nigeria may not be the best country in the world. Yet, I am proudly Nigerian. The true test of strength is in the face of war. Hardwork builds our muscles. I am strong. We are strong," she said.

An emotional TikTok user, Nana Aisha, expressed her pain over the situation of the country and wondered when it will get better.

She said:

"From the 63rd year the mass experienced hunger, workers cannot afford a proper meal even with their salary, student got a loan promise instead of employment. When is it going to get better?"

Big Jay prayed for everyone's dreams to come true.

He said:

"The voice was magical! I hope we’ll dream comes true, cause truly we all forget our dreams sometimes and just chase whatever we find to feed!"

Sboy Abbas lamented over the situation of the nation in a sad post on TikTok.

"A country that has no future direction. We can’t even imagine our future our dreams are," he said.

Lala reacted:

"Our wisemen are stuffing their pockets and sending their kids out the country for a better life. Only God can deliver us."

Barr Peach added:

"I can't say I didn't feel this. God is our helper. The struggle is real. We are the super Eagle. We are the most resilient in the face of the earth."

Notable women that contributed to Nigeria's independence

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Nigeria gained Independence on October 1, 1960, and is celebrating 64 years of Independence this year.

As we commemorate Nigeria's 64th Independence Day celebration, three women who contributed to the country's freedom were highlighted.

