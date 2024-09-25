In the latest update, VeryDarkMan has confirmed that Bobrisky has paid his N4m debt

VDM, in a new video, shared a credit alert, including an alleged WhatsApp chat between Bobrisky and his creditor

The latest update has stirred reactions as it comes hours after shocking allegations about the EFCC and Bobrisky emerged online

Social media critic Martins Otse, aka VeryDarkMan, revealed in a recent update that crossdresser Bobrisky, whose real name is Idris Okuneye, has cleared his debt.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that VDM had called out Bobrisky for refusing to pay his creditor the sum of N4 million he borrowed.

VDM shares proof of payment from Bobrisky. Credit: @verydarkblackman bobrisky222

Source: Instagram

While waiting for Bobrisky to respond, VDM unleashed chaos online by sharing an alleged voice note of the crossdresser explaining how the EFCC dropped a money laundering case against him after he paid N15 million.

VDM also sparked reactions after he linked rapper Falz and his father, Femi Falana (SAN), to Bobrisky's case.

However, in a new video, VDM, who shared a screenshot of the payment receipt, revealed that Bobrisky had paid back the loan he had borrowed.

He also shared an alleged screenshot between Bobrisky and his creditor, in which the crossdresser is seen begging the latter to send his account number.

Sharing the new video, VDM went on to quizzed the EFCC about the alleged N15 million Bobrisky paid the government agency.

In his words,

"Bobrisky has paid ooo,watin pain me pass be say I no go post part 2 again now EFCC YOU REALLY COLLECTED 15million naira from bobrisky to drop MONEY LAUNDERING CHARGES? Controller of pr!son so una give bobrisky apartment woooooow so pr!son is for the common man woooow,Nigeria I weep."

Watch VDM's video below:

What netizens are saying about VDM's video

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, read them below:

michaelsax_samuel:

"I said VDM is a necessity one clown dey insult me.... Tell is there any justice other than this, how many persons can be selfless as VDM? Of course NO.."

dkokopee:

"The list long to say the least but free them for now ! Any wrong move , you pis for their piston , you SPOIL THEIR GE."

frank_iyke_oz:

"Oh VDM oh VDM ooooh VDM how many times I called you?? You be w”WORLD alone. May you live longer on earth, the greatest of our time. Cheers Darki."

ibraola_007:

"Ratel bring justice fast them Nigeria court ,or police station we go soon open our own ratel Court for poor mass #VDM."

EFCC to investigate VDM's claim

Legit.ng recently reported that Ola Olukoyode, the EFCC boss, ordered an immediate investigation into the allegations of bribery involving some of its officers.

This was after VDM shared an alleged voice note of Bobrisky making the bold claim.

The commission also invited Bobrisky and VDM to appear at the EFCC's Lagos Directorate to assist in the investigation.

Source: Legit.ng