BBNaija winner Phyna has broken her silence after her Instagram page suddenly disappeared during her online feud with VDM

The reality star denied deactivating her account and accused VDM’s supporters of mass-reporting her page

Her explanation has fueled more debate online as fans continue to pick sides in the heated controversy

Former Big Brother Naija winner Phyna has reacted after her Instagram account was suspended during a heated exchange with social media critic VDM.

The reality star’s account became unavailable on Monday, May 25, leaving many fans confused and scrambling for answers.

Phyna's Instagram account was suspended on Monday, May 25.

Source: Instagram

The sudden development came shortly after Phyna made explosive allegations against VDM and shared screenshots she claimed were private chats between both of them.

Shortly after her page disappeared, Phyna addressed the issue in a video and also shared her side on X.

According to her, she did not take down the account herself. The reality star accused members of VDM’s “Ratel movement” of mass-reporting her page until Instagram suspended it.

“I didn’t deactivate my IG. Deactivate say wetin happen na? It got suspended.”

Before the suspension, Phyna had accused VDM of manipulating public opinion against her after she allegedly turned down his sexual request.

The reality star also shared screenshots she claimed backed up her allegation.

VDM, however, denied the accusation. Responding, he said asking another adult for consent was normal and demanded proof from her.

Isreal DMW hits back at Phyna

Meanwhile, Isreal DMW, a media aide to singer Davido, has responded to Phyna's statement about his manhood during an online clash.

The drama reportedly began after Phyna’s ongoing social media dispute involving activist VDM.

As the conversation gained attention online, Israel DMW joined in with a remark about Phyna’s private area.

During a livestream, Phyna angrily addressed Israel’s remarks and fired back with a personal response.

children. The reality star’s statement quickly became a major topic online, with fans debating both sides of the argument.

Reacting via Instagram, Israel defended himself and addressed the comments directly. According to him, Nigerians are quick to attach labels to public figures who choose to be legally married and avoid having children with multiple women.

Watch Phyna's video here:

Reactions trail Phyna's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below

@RichyPeerless stated:

"Una no really get work for this country o, how una go dey monitor people's Instagram page to know if it's deactivated or not unless they do give followers notification for that sha"

@Sowho_0 noted:

"Could it be that they are trying to bring down her account?? Cos those group of people called ratel no too get sense any small thing them go begin report person acct."

Phyna is ready to end beef with Davido

Legit.ng earlier reported that Phyna recently revealed she was ready to bury the hatchet with Afrobeats superstar Davido, almost two years after their heated online disagreement shook social media.

The former BBNaija “Level Up” housemate disclosed a recent Twitch livestream. She spoke candidly about the lingering issue and her desire to finally move on.

According to Phyna, time and maturity changed her perspective, and she now believes a proper conversation could help both parties understand what really went wrong.

Source: Legit.ng