Nigerian online critic VeryDarkMan has finally reacted after rapper Falz’s sister Folake Falana tackled him on social media

Recall that the dark man had made some claims about Falz and Femi Falana while revealing Bobrisky’s phone call

In response to Folake’s post, VDM claimed not to be scared and slammed them for facing him instead of Bobrisky

Nigerian online critic, Vincent Martins Otse aka VeryDarkMan has continued to explain himself on social media amid the drama with rapper Folarin ‘Falz’ Falana, his sister Folake Falana and their father, Femi Falana.

Recall that the Nigerian social media space started buzzing with activity after VDM leaked crossdresser Idris ‘Bobrisky’ Okuneye’s phone call in a big to help someone retrieve the N4 million he was owed.

In the voice recording, Bobrisky mentioned Falz and his dad, Femi Falana. As VDM shared the audio, he also made some suggestions about the rapper and his lawyer father, which did not go down well with their family. Falz’s sister, Folake, tacked the critic online.

Mixed reactions as VDM replies Folake Falana. Photos: @verydarkblackman, @flakes_ff

VDM replies Falz’s sister

After Falz’s sister, Folake Falana, told VDM that they would see in court over his failure to retract and apologise for his statements, the online critic took to his Instagram page to address her.

VDM started by saying the Falanas should have joined hands with him to expose the corruption he exposed in the leaked audio, but they decided to attack him instead because their dad’s name was mentioned.

The dark man asked Folake if her father and Falz’s names weren’t truly mentioned in the audio and why they expected him to exclude their names because he likes them. He clarified his statements about the Falanas in the video he released of Bobrisky’s call and how he included conditional words like “if” in his statements.

In his words:

Instead of us joining hands to fight this corruption against these agencies, everybody is coming for me because your father’s name was mentioned. Was your father’s name not in the recording? Na me chook Femi Falana’s name for the recording? Na me chook Falz’s name for the recording? The only thing I said was if this turns out to be true, I will not have any more respect for them, If! I even went on to say that I refuse to believe! Next thing, Falz go drop letter say if I no retract… retract what? Na me put your name there? Now you dey say you want take me go court. There’s no problem, highest you lock me up for six months or one year. I don’t know what you people wanted. You people wanted me to play the voice note and remove Uncle Femi Falana’s name and Falz’s name? What kind of human being will I be? Which kain justice I wan find if the people wey I like, their name no go dey there. Who am I? I am not a hypocrite. Since I came on social media, I have the option to make millions of naira and I for dey chill but I sacrificed all those things because I know there are people that are being oppressed and I decided to use my platform to speak up for them. Since I came on social media, you know how many people my voice don help?”

I am not bothered: VDM tells Falana

Speaking further in the video, VeryDarkMan clarified that he was not bothered even if the Falanas decided to take action against him. He said:

“Una dey come for me because na me post am. Tomorrow you will come and say you dey fight for human rights, but I don’t care. If at the end of the day una throw me enter cell, there’s no problem, I swear to God I am not bothered.”

See his full video below:

Fans react as VDM replies Folake Falana

VDM’s reply to Falz’s sister, Folake Falana was met with mixed reactions. While his fans supported him, others noted that an apology to the Falanas would have saved him all his explanations.

Read their comments below:

Ifunanya101:

“Oga, no manipulate people... U accuse abi you no accuse?... Oga go pay ur vid again.”

Wofai.u:

“You would have played that recording,without making snide remarks that will ridicule Femi Falana and falz in the sight and minds of reasonable individuals in the society.”

Theladyelohor:

“Omo! Finish the talk in court 🚶🏾‍♀️🚶🏾‍♀️🚶🏾‍♀️🚶🏾‍♀️ let us rest!”

mbasitijesse:

“So this guy told you Bob wanted to blackmail him by suggesting that he was g@y cos “him know say people no dey like hear g@y tin”, THEN you did the same thing to Falz. You decided to “rub am for him body” instead? And you insist you didn’t do anything wrong. Interesting!”

theiyinoluwa:

“Don't even bother explaining to us here. You will explain in Court. Don't stress yourself My Dear.”

uchayiheme:

“TBVH, I want Falz to proceed to Court against this guy. Life no suppose dey difficult. If you're saying you didn't defame him, just simply apologize and say you're sorry for insinuating that Falz is gay. But, No. Oya, I'll like to see his name on Law Pavilion.”

Theoreafolayan:

“He who alleges, must prove.”

i_am_wuragold22:

“You could have just played the voice note without saying all those things you said, maybe all this could not have happened.”

free232309:

“Well out of respect from all what uncle falana had done in this country you should have removed his name and his sons name… That man had fought for a lot of oppressed people . Anyways you doing a great job pls add small wisdom.”

lush_diamond98:

“God will continue to protect you VDM, dem was use pride cover their corruption. Ndi mgbu.”

Jayblaze73:

“Dem leave the problem dey face who exposed the problem.”

dr_ignatius_oparaocha:

“Don't worry, as you have wished. See you in court then.”

hairbysonofgrace:

“You no Dey go any jail VDM.”

a1cool_africa:

“Movie Title: "Oppress the Hero that exposed a crime and free the Criminal" True or FALZ? God is with you.”

Tg_boss_tmg:

“You're analysis made a lot of people started thinking falz was gay... Especially that side you used his lyrics.. apologize and let's face the real issue.”

Funny_advicer:

“We love and stand by you vdm😢.”

Seun Kuti makes U-turn in VDM, Falz, Femi Falana drama

In other related news, Legit.ng earlier reported that singer Seun Kuti finally clarified his position on the Bobrisky and VDM drama involving rapper Falz and his dad, Femi Falana.

The drama spilt to Seun Kuti’s end after he made a video stating that he was aware of the matter before VDM posted it online and that he gave him his full approval to share the leaked call with Nigerians.

In a new development, Seun Kuti went on his Instagram page to express his feelings about Femi Falana's mention in the leaked phone call.

