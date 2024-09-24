Nigerian social media activist VeryDark Man has now pulled in singer Falz and his father, Femi Falana in the ongoing online brouhaha concerning Bobrisky

Recall that the controversial activist initially alleged that Bobrisky paid N15 million to EFCC to strike out his money laundering case

He has now also mentioned the names of respected fellows, Falz, a Nigerian multi-talent and his father, noting that they also had a hand in crossdresser's prison aversion

The plot has thickened as Martin Vincent Otse, aka VeryDarkMan, has now mentioned the names of Falz, the bad guy and his father, Femi Falana, in the dirty online drama involving crossdresser Bobrsiky, better known as Femi Falana.

Recall that Legit.ng reported previously that Bobrisky's voice could be heard explaining how he paid the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, the sum of N15 million to clear his name money laundering case, which has been levied against him, amongst others.

Further, the social media personality also noted that Falz and his father, Femi Falana, reached out to him in a bid to help his case. They enlightened him about his case being a federal one and that it was imperative that he pay the sum of N10M so that his name would be cleared.

At the end of the video, VDM expressed utmost disappointment in Falz and his father, noting that they are supposed to uphold the

