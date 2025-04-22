Curvy TikTok influencer Sandra Benebe has been trending all day, and it has to do with Naira Marley and his kids

The TikTok guru was challenged by a TikTok user named Peller during a live video, who accused her of having kids and keeping them private

Sandra appeared to be dumbfounded, and her reaction to the post sparked widespread reactions online

Who would have thought that Sandra Benede and Naira Marley have a history? The popular TikTok influencer made headlines after she confessed on the platform.

Earlier in the day, Sandra was live with her junior colleague, Peller, chit-chatting as usual, when he suddenly asked her about Naira Marley’s twins. Sandra smiled so hard that and could not deny the claims. She told Peller to stop exposing her private life.

Peller said:

"Let me tell you something, Naira Marley posted your daughters today. Sandra Benede has twins and didn’t tell anyone on social media. You kept it away from Jarvis and I despite the fact that we tell you everything about us. It’s a good thing, twins. They look so beautiful, their lips look like yours, their noses, everything."

"People will respect you more if they know you are a mother. They look like you but I hope they won’t copy you by doing BBL. They look so great, I love them."

He further asked Sandra is he got married to Naira Marley, to which she gave a negative response.

Watch the video here:

Reactions to Sandra's confession about Naira Marley's kids

Read some reactions below:

@tallwill_ said:

"This lady no get shame? I taya o."

@annacandor said:

"And what's so special about being a baby Mamma for such a person???😮😮."

@kingsliveth said:

"Una go Dey claim single online , but lowkey una relationship strong pass rock of ages 😂💯😢😂."

@undefeated_winnerforever said:

"This is not her kids 😂😂😂😂 I know say naira get children but I doubt if this is not cruise."

@naijaclipsbackup said:

"Wow! So that’s why she was defending NM then😅."

@i___jane said:

"She said it Bfr say she no get children and she never marry… so which one con b this one now."

@joshl.rnt said:

"Some people don dey believe am already.. Una sha wan turn IG to Facebook 😂😂."

@princess_starrrrrrrrrr said:

"This woman’s bbl is massive oo. I’m not surprised if she born for Naria Marley."

@rheeta_oge_ said:

"So that was why she was supporting him so much during Mohbad’s ish."

@_adajoyce said:

"No be everybody get labalaba mouth like you."

@barpasiano said:

"She has twins… and her nude videos full telegram and semi nude on her ig page … Mothers of this generation setting bad examples to their kids."

Naira Marley celebrates his twin daughters’ birthday

In a previous report by Legit.ng, popular Nigerian singer Naira Marley caught the attention of many with a video he shared celebrating the birthday of his twins.

The sensational clip captured the little girls dressed like their father with outfits they took from his wardrobe.

Naira was, however, overjoyed for the lives of his children and reassured them of his unending affection.

