Nigerian social media activist Verydarkman caught the attention of many as he directed triggering questions to Falz and his sister, Folakemi Falana

Recall that the activist was dragged to court by the rapper's family following the defamatory statement they accuse him of

In a new video, VDM questioned the Bop Daddy crooner's legal credibility alongside that of his sister while he gave accolades to their parents

Nigerian social media activist Martins Vincent Otse has spurred mixed reactions online as he quizzes rapper Falz and his sister Folakemi Falana.

Verydarkman was captured during a TikTok live section questioning the singer and his sister about the number of court cases they have won.

Verydarkman addressed Falz and sister. Credit: @falzthebahdguy, @verydarkblackman, @flakes_ff

Legit.ng reported that In the early hours of September 27, 2024, Folakemi took to Instagram to recount Verydarkman's slanderous accusations against her family while insisting on meeting him in court.

In the new video shared by VDM, he referred to a time when Falz allegedly called INEC Chairman Mahmood Yakubu a "fraudster" and challenged whether Falz provided any evidence to support that claim.

He went on to compare this situation and the criticism directed at President Tinubu, noting that despite the social media callouts, Tinubu's son did not take legal action against anyone.

The critic then reminisced about the moments he spent in prison and spoke about the friends he made, expressing his eagerness to go back and meet them.

VDM rounded up by questioning how many legal battles Falz and his sister have actually won.

Verydarkman spurs reactions online

rosythrone:

"This guy is pained cos they slammed him with law suit. He can’t just bring his ego down and accept reality."

raliheart:

"Instagram needs a mute or keyword filter like Twitter. Some posts I could definitely do without seeing."

tolanteeno:

"Bro go meet them for court and stop disturbing us with your rants."

janet_obayuwana:

"Very very manipulative! Trying so hard to let them go off this case, see you in court."

bosejeje:

"See we’re tired abeg…. next trend pls All of una just Dey craze."

miz___juliet:

"Later you guys will say falz should let it go. Does this not look like a personal beef VDM is having with falz?"

princemikemk':

"Don’t worry she go win this case for ur head Soon(Social Media is not Law."

VDM shows preparedness for the worst

The social media activist has spurred concerns online as he spoke on the worst that could possibly happen to him amid Bobrisky’s EFCC case.

Recall that the Internet personality attracted a lawsuit from the family of renowned lawyer Femi Falana (SAN).

Following the recent unfoldings, VDM gave netizens a hint of his thoughts, spurring reactions online.

