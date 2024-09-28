Verydarkman, in a heated moment, lashed out at rapper Falz's Folakemi Falana sister over her recent television appearance

During the media chat, Folakemi Falana spoke on her decision to sue the activist over Bobbrisky's leaked audio

Reacting to the TV interview, Verydarkman bashed the lawyer and went on to question her family's significance in society, stirring reactions online

Nigerian social media activist Martins Vincent Otse, aka Verydarkman, has taken it out on rapper Falz's sister, Folakemi Falana.

Recall that Falz's sister sued Verydarkman over his remarks about her brother and their father, Femi Falana.

In a recent update Folakemi Falana granted an interview on News Central TV where she buttressed her reasons for deciding to follow up on her court case with Verydarkman.

During the media chat, Folakemi tagged VDM as Notorious for trying to dent her family's image.

In reaction to the viral video, Verudarkman unleashed on Folakemi for using such words to describe him.

He further noted his readiness to meet her court and warned her not to mention his name or discuss him in public spaces.

"We've already agreed to handle this in court, so it's not appropriate to go on live TV and call me names. Please be mindful of your words. You're using my name for attention. What contributions have your brother and father made to Nigeria?" He roared.

Verydarkman spurs reactions online

chiomaah11':

"If you haven’t seen her before >>"

affiababy:

"What has Femi Falana done for Nigeria? Are you serious? Was it VDM that constantly opposed Military rule especially Abacha in Nigeria? Do you know how many times Falana was arrested for Nigeria? It saddens me to see how these younger generation know absolutely nothing about history and are quick to insult people on social media. There is truly no hope for Nigeria if this is the future."

_dinner__:

"What contribution has Falana and sons made to Nigeria????? Wow."

nawti_leee:

"You don't like to be called names.. But you sabi insult people mothers and wives."

miz_kharis:

"You’re asking what contribution their father made when ur own father is no where to be found , I love how they re pushing him sha."

Seun Kuti makes U-turn in VDM, Falana drama

In other related news, Legit.ng earlier reported that singer Seun Kuti finally clarified his position on the Bobrisky and VDM drama involving rapper Falz and his dad, Femi Falana.

The drama spilt to Seun Kuti’s end after he made a video stating that he was aware of the matter before VDM posted it online and that he gave him his full approval to share the leaked call with Nigerians.

In a new development, Seun Kuti went on his Instagram page to express his feelings about Femi Falana's mention in the leaked phone call.

