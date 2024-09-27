Social media influencer Martins ‘VeryDarkMan’ Otse’s lawyer, Deji Adeyanju, has denied allegations of defamation against human rights lawyer Femi Falana

The controversy stems from a leaked audio recording posted by VeryDarkMan, in which Bobrisky implicated Falz and his father in an alleged attempt to secure a presidential pardon

Falz has demanded a retraction and apology, while Adeyanju maintains that VeryDarkMan’s actions were intended to prompt an investigation into the allegations

In a recent development, social media influencer Martins ‘VeryDarkMan’ Otse’s lawyer, Deji Adeyanju, has asserted that his client did not defame renowned human rights lawyer Femi Falana.

The controversy began when VeryDarkMan posted a leaked audio recording on his Instagram page.

The audio, featuring crossdresser Bobrisky, implicated Falz and his father in an alleged attempt to secure a presidential pardon for Bobrisky while he was imprisoned at Kirikiri Correctional Centre.

Bobrisky, who was sentenced to six months in prison for Naira abuse by Justice Abimbola Awogboro of the Lagos Federal High Court in April, served his sentence from March 24 to August 5.

VeryDarkMan lawyer speaks

In the leaked audio, Bobrisky claimed that Falz and his father contacted him during his imprisonment to help secure the pardon.

In response to these allegations, Falz issued a statement demanding that VeryDarkMan retract his defamatory statements. Falz denied Bobrisky’s claims and labeled VeryDarkMan’s statements as damaging to his reputation.

He demanded an apology within 24 hours, threatening legal action if the demand was not met.

However, Deji Adeyanju, representing VeryDarkMan, responded firmly, stating that his client respects Mr. Falana and did not defame him. Adeyanju’s statement read:

“We’re solicitors to Mr Martins Vicent Otse, now referred to as our client, on whose instruction we act. Our client received your letter dated September 25, 2024, on the above subject matter wherein you demanded the retraction of his Instagram publication containing a voice recording between Mr Okuneye Idris Olarenwaju (Bobrisky) and a third party.

“Our client denies defaming Mr. Femi Falana, SAN, a renowned Senior Advocate of Nigeria and globally recognised human rights activist, but asserts that he only published the said communication to get the relevant agencies and even your client to initiate a thorough investigation into the far-reaching allegations made by Mr Okuneye in the said voice recording, especially as some element of the voice recording has been confirmed by Mr Folarin Falana in his solicitor’s letter dated 25 September 2024.”

The situation remains tense as both parties stand firm in their positions, with the potential for legal proceedings looming if a resolution is not reached.

