Nigerian online critic VeryDarkMan has continued to post on social media about his issues with rapper, Falz and his dad, Femi Falana

In a TikTok live video making the rounds, the dark man sang a few lines from Falz’s song with Simi, Soldier

VDM’s statements in the video amused many of the critic’s loyal followers, while others advised him to act differently

Nigerian online critic Vincent Martins Otse, aka VeryDarkMan, has doubled down on social media amid his issues with rapper Folarin ‘Falz’ Falana and his father, Femi Falana (SAN).

Recall that in the process of leaking crossdresser Idris Okuneye, aka Bobrisky’s phone call, the dark man made some comments about the Falanas, which they considered defamatory and decided to take legal action.

Since the Falanas decided to take legal action against VDM, the online critic has posted a series of videos on social media, the latest of which features him singing Falz’s song.

VDM went live on his TikTok page and started singing a few lines from Falz’s Solider track with Simi. The online critic also stressed the part of the song about cursing someone’s father.

He sang:

“I say your fada! I repeat am your fada! See me see wahala, I don enter yawa.”

See VDM’s video below:

Fans react as VDM sings Falz’s song amid Falana drama

VDM’s video where he sang a few lines from Falz’s Soldier track quickly spread on social media and it drew reactions from netizens. Some were amused by the Ratel boss’ actions while others advised him to do better.

Read some of their comments below:

VDM replies Folake Falana

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that VeryDarkMan continued to explain himself on social media amid the drama with rapper Folarin ‘Falz’ Falana, his sister Folake Falana and their father, Femi Falana.

After Falz’s sister, Folake Falana, told VDM that they would see in court over his failure to retract and apologise for his statements, the online critic took to his Instagram page to address her.

VDM started by saying the Falanas should have joined hands with him to expose the corruption he exposed in the leaked audio, but they decided to attack him instead because their dad’s name was mentioned.

