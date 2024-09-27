One of Nigerian singer Davido’s baby mamas, Larissa London, is in the news over her take on Cardi B and Offset’s drama

Recall that Cardi was trailed by rumours of sleeping with another man while heavily pregnant with her third child

This alleged action drew a comment from Larissa, and not many Nigerians were pleased with what she had to say

Nigerian singer David Adeleke Davido’s baby mama, Larissa London, is in the news over her reaction to US rapper Cardi B and her ex-husband Offset’s drama.

Recall that social media was buzzing with rumours of Cardi B sleeping with another man while heavily pregnant with her third child for Offset. The rapper’s estranged husband made a messy accusation on the internet, and many netizens debated it.

Fans react as Davido's babymama slams Cardi B.

Davido’s baby mama reacts

Following the rumours trailing Cardi B and Offset’s relationship, one of Davido’s baby mamas, Larissa London, took to social media via her Snapchat account to react.

Larissa expressed displeasure with what Cardi allegedly did and told her to respect her baby by not sleeping with another man while pregnant.

According to her, Cardi needed to respect the baby’s innocent soul and not lose herself trying to keep up with a man. See a screenshot of her post below:

Nigerians react as Davido’s baby mama slams Cardi B

Larissa London’s reaction to Cardi B and Offset’s drama soon drew the attention of many Nigerians on social media. Some of them dropped their hot takes in the comment section. Read what they had to say below:

Julezobi:

“And who is this again???”

simbigoestoschool_:

“I know someone whose BD denied their child at first isn’t saying something, pls BFFR!!”

shayveerah_:

“It’s giving Pickmeishaaaaaaaa.”

_lamie.xx:

“But why? The baby doesn’t know what’s going on now?🤲🏿”

sun_shinekj:

“Yet you slept and had a baby with someone’s fiancée 💀. It has to be crack.”

adebola29:

“See someone that lives in glass house throwing stones.”

bbyfaith_:

“Davido get 4th bby mama ???”

estriple101:

“Who be dis sef?”

lauradewunmi:

“This same Larissa that was knocking Davido while chioma was heavily pregnant and engaged to Davido? Lmao the irony.”

_nishaccessoriesceo1:

“But you can knack another pregnant woman's husband Ashewo.”

234.own:

“Why are y'all talking about her dealing with Davido. Stick to the point she's making.”

Affordable_cuisines:

“Na ontop another person matter Una dey ever get sense full bucket😒make you try mind your business focus on your own life I'm sure they're few loopholes🤡.”

ebereokorocha:

“It’s the double standards for me. Babymama who got pregnant for a guy that was involved with another female, openly criticizing a woman that was/is actually married. Thank God say her page Dey private. If not.”

Onyi_love86:

“@larissalondon kettle calling pot black 😏.”

Cardi B exposes chat with Offset

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the drama between Cardi B and her estranged husband, Offset, had heightened as she rolled out a private chat.

Legit.ng previously reported that Cardi went on IG Live to angrily rant after the Migos rapper accused her of cheating.

She has now released their private conversation, where she made her stance on their relationship known.

