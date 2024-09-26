US rappers Cardi B and Offset are trending over their recent exchange on Instagram Live as their divorce saga gets messier

Offset, who joined Instagram Live, alleged that Cardi B had sex with another man while pregnant with their child

Cardi B also caused uproar after she seemingly admitted to the allegation with a tweet that has gone viral

American rappers and estranged couple Cardi B and Offset are making headlines as their divorce saga gets messier, with the duo making fresh allegations against each other.

Recall that Cardi B and Offset welcomed their third child a few weeks back amid rumours of their separation.

Offset joins Cardi B's Instagram live session. Credit: @cardib

Source: Instagram

On Wednesday, September 25, during an Instagram live session, Cardi B, while speaking about her divorce from Offset, alleged that he was threatening “court wars” and refused to come to terms with the fact that she had moved on.

“Since you want to f*cking threaten me and take my sh*t [properties]… You wanna take my sh*t because I’m moving on? Move on. Why can’t you move on?" she said in part.

Offset, however, unexpectedly joined the live session as he accused his estranged wife of sleeping with another man while pregnant with their third child.

The rapper wrote, “You f*cked with a baby inside. Tell the truth!”

Seen a screenshot from Cardi B's live session, including Offset's comment below:

Cardi B reacts to Offset's comment

In a series of tweets via her official handle, the mother of three seemingly admitted to the allegation as she wrote,

"And did."

See her tweet below:

People react to Card B's tweet

Read some of the comments below:

Jordanooo17:

"SHE REALLY SMASHED WITH A BABY INSIDE OMGGGGGG."

livingthroughJ:

"oh i don’t like you. but you ate that.."

kawinRo:

"Was this a response to offset’s comment?"

royal_bobby24:

"Women please stop cheating on us we are not strong like you."

royal_bobby24:

"Women cheating is 10x worse cuz it’s not gon be a random dude it’s gon be one she been wanted to fuk."

ningie123:

"You were free and could do whatever and whomever you chose to. I see no shame in this. Men are quick to cry foul when they were the ones being shady all along."

Cardi B opens up about estranged husband, Offset

Meanwhile,Cardi B opened up, revealing the details of events leading to the breaking of a union that many have, in the past, dubbed a model marriage.

In the video, she was yelling and close to tears about how much her husband hurt her when she was in her most vulnerable state.

Someone reacted:

"The fact that a woman like Cardi B could be on live breaking down over her man just let’s you know loving the wrong man would really do you in."

