American rapper wore a new hairstyle and exquisite black outfit as she attended the Mugler SS25 show at the Paris Fashion Week

Her hair was styled in two parts, the back was packed in a bun while the front was styled to cover her face

The mother of three attended the event amid her cheating drama with her estranged husband and rapper Offset

American rapper Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, aka Cardi B, looked stunning as she attended the Mugler SS25 show at the Paris Fashion Week on September 26, 2024, in a stylish hairstyle.

Cardi B looks gorgeous in her outfits and hairstyles. Image credit: @iamcardib

Source: Instagram

She wore a black outfit with extended hips and had her cleavage on display. The hairstyle covered her eyes but it did not impede on her steps as she walked gallantly at the occasion.

In the video shared by @stylerave_ on Instagram, the mother of three gave different classy poses during her photoshoot session before she sat to enjoy the show.

Some netizens stated that she rocked the daunting hairstyle because she does not want to see her estranged husband Offset (real name Kiari Kendrell Cephus) who accused her of cheating while she was pregnant with their third child.

See Cardi B's daunting hairstyle in the video below:

Reactions to Cardi B's video

Check out some of the reactions to Cardi B's video below:

@dose_of_catt:

"Good on her, yall please don't go try and do this hairstyle."

@teyah30:

"Cardi is probably the only one who can pull this off!! she looks good! if unbothered was a person!"

@specialhairz:

"Is she seeing at all. Abi she no one see offset."

@maiden_hair:

"Hairstyle be saying “I’d rather see darkness instead of offset."

@hormorpretty:

"The hairstyle is what they call see no evil."

@i_am_veekee:

"Offset, I can’t see you."

Cardi B exposes chat with Cardi B

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the drama between Cardi B and her estranged husband, Offset, had heightened as she rolled out a private chat.

Legit.ng previously reported that Cardi went on IG Live to angrily rant after the Migos rapper accused her of cheating.

She has now released their private conversation, where she made her stance on their relationship known.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng