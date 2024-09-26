Nigerian music producer Rexxie has taken an official step in getting married to his partner, Chisom

On his Instagram page, the music star shared a series of photos and a heartwarming video from their wedding introduction

Rexxie and his wife’s loved-up displays in the snaps raised a series of comments from well-wishers and friends

Nigerian producer Ezeh Chisom Faith, aka Rexxie, has officially been introduced to his partner, Chisom’s family.

In March 2024, Legit.ng reported that Rexxie proposed to his girlfriend, Chisom, in a lovely ceremony captured in photos posted online.

A few months later, the couple took another step to make their relationship official, with an introductory ceremony.

Fans react to photos, video from Rexxie's wedding introduction. Photos: @rexxiepondabeat

On his official Instagram page, Rexxie posted a series of photos of himself and his bride wearing matching red outfits at their introduction party. He accompanied the photos with a sweet caption about their love story.

He wrote:

“Two families, one love story. The beginning of forever starts with this special moment.”

See the snaps below:

In another post, Rexxie shared a video of the moment his wife found him among a crowd of men and gave him a glass of red wine as part of their traditional rites.

The video was made fun by the other men who tried to confuse the bride by pretending to be the groom. Guests present broke out in laughter as they enjoyed the display. See the clip below:

Fans react to Rexxie’s introduction

Several of Rexxie’s fans and celebrity colleagues congratulated him on his wedding introduction. Read some of their comments below:

obo_way122:

“Another lady taking without doing BBL,,,,BBL ladies here,,,,who are you???😂”

Karlistarr:

“Pretty wifey! You are welcome to our family 🥱.”

koredebello:

“Congratulations Chief.”

nahsammy:

“Monday morning talking about me while I’m getting married hehehe.”

crossda_boss:

“Congratulations 🎉.”

caeser0147:

“So palm wine no de again? Why is our traditions and cultures going into extension ohhhh.”

kizkelvin_:

“Congratulations 🎉 my people ❤️ur union is blessed 🙏.”

whitemoney__:

“Congratulations fam.”

Djsmithbeatz:

“Rexxie pon this one 🙌.”

Thevihanna:

“Congratulations Chisom 👏👏👏👏👏 proud of you Rexxie ❤️.’

