Nigerian singer Ayra Starr’s recent exchange with a male fan on social media has got netizens talking

The music star posted a series of lovely photos on her X page, and the fan expressed interest in becoming her pet

Ayra Starr’s reply to the male fan caused a huge buzz online and spread online, with Nigerians dropping hot takes

Nigerian singer Oyinkansola Aderibigbe, aka Ayra Starr, has netizens talking about her reply to a fan who wants to be her pet.

It all started when the Sabi Girl took to her official social media pages, including her X page, to share sultry new photos of herself.

Source: Instagram

The photos drew the attention of many netizens, including an X user who identified as Pete. The young man reacted to the 22-year-old singer’s snaps by telling her that he wanted to be her pet.

He wrote:

“I want to be your pet.”

After the fan’s comment, Ayra Starr reacted with a question to check if he could be her pet. She asked him to bark like a dog. In her words:

“Say woof?”

See their exchange below:

Netizens react as Ayra Starr replies fan

Ayra Starr’s reply to the fan who wanted to be her pet made the rounds on social media and it raised interesting comments from netizens. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

This tweep said he missed when men used to fight in wars:

Charmie was amused by the exchange:

Gbenga started to woof on the fan’s behalf:

Fadel wondered if men would have been this way if they fought in wars:

Santorini had this to say:

This tweep marvelled at men in the comment section barking:

XYC advised them to buy a leash:

MJay said one man down:

Read more comments from Instagram below:

crystalvian:

“I’m sure he lowkey said woof wherever he is🤣🤣.”

l.tobiloba:

“Pete: I am ready to be your dog, where is the chain? Finished man. 😂.”

fineboy_fred:

“His name say Pete already 😂.”

soloblinkz:

“This one na Goat, like meh 🐐.”

