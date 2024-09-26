Nollywood actress and Bobrisky’s friend, Tonto Dikeh, has broken her silence amid the online drama surrounding the crossdresser

On her Instagram page, Tonto talked about people who secretly record conversations with others even before they have a fight

Tonto Dikeh’s hot take came after VeryDarkMan leaked Bobrisky’s phone call, where he spoke about his prison sentence and more

Nigerian actress Tonto Dikeh has reacted to her friend Idris Okuneye aka Bobrisky’s drama on social media.

Recall that Bobrisky started making headlines after VeryDarkMan called him out for owing someone N4 million, then proceeded to leak the crossdresser’s phone call where he spoke about not actually being in prison and more.

After the implicating phone call was released, it caused a massive buzz on social media and drew reactions from different quarters, including from Tonto.

Fans react as Tonto Dikeh speaks on Bobrisky's phone call drama. Photos: @tontolet, @bobrisky222

On her Instagram page, the movie star talked about being friends with snakes who record people’s conversations even before they have a problem.

Tonto went on to warn people to keep their distance from people who have a reputation for betraying others. She said:

“It’s the season of betrayal, where recording conversations has become the norm. Keep your words brief and your encounters even shorter..

The worst kind of people are those who secretly record you, even when no issue exists yet. Don’t justwalk away—flee from such damaged souls.

Avoid entirely those who have a reputation for betraying the trust you/others place in them.”

See her post below:

Fans react as Tonto speaks on Bobrisky’s drama

Tonto Dikeh’s comments about people who record conversations to harm others amid Bobrisky’s controversy drew reactions from netizens. While some supported the actress, others said she would not have taken it lightly if someone also owed her N4 million.

Read their comments below:

shuga_jagaban:

“Omo eeh bob too trust , now them done betray am, I feel so sad for him, himself him mouth too long, you need to get secret.”

Dike_nkechi_tina:

“Sad people record others.”

Freedah_official:

“Lesson note; 1.Don’t trust anybody. 2. Do not try to oppress/outsmart people 3. Do to others what you’d like others to do to you.”

Kingniixk:

“Like how are we good & you’re recording our private conversations for future ulterior motives……howwwwwwwwwwwwww???”

shanabeautyng:

“I fear such people with everything in me. Infact the person will be my worst enemy. Recording someone who called maybe to share some secrets to you, either sickness, relationship or misunderstandings.”

Rhowzmarii__:

“The person knows who he is dealing with , hence the recording!”

big_fr0:

“Here you go trying to defend Bob because the both of you are on good terms. I hope you told him he was wrong for trying to blackmail the same person who borrowed him 4mil? The guy was smart to record Bob because he doesn’t trust him. If there was no recording, Bob would have not paid that guy.”

Palacioenergy_:

“Una too Dey like owe debt, if you are not planing to pay at the agreed time don’t borrow. Hope you’ve paid the car car?”

palacioenergy_:

“If na Tonto dem owe, she will even do more than that guy, she tryna play nice cos it’s bob.. I dislike evil doers.”

Queen.elisofficial:

“She completely forgot that Bob actually refused to pay back the money the guy borrowed him and even threatened to use his influence against him ha madam Tonto you don’t have anything to say about that too? The guy did the right thing he knew who and what Bob could do to him later that was why he kept strong evidence against him.”

Uju_jessica11:

“The most W!cked of them are friends that will borrow from you and not pay back.”

Engr_hardcore:

“How about people who borrow money and when its time to pay, they would start issuing thre*ts instead of being polite.. What do you have to say about them? For he who must come to equity must come with clean hands.. I think the best reward for the thre*cherous.”

Classy_catherine:

“Bob’s ish is an eye opener ! Trust no one so many damaged souls looking for people to destroy like them!”

Bobrisky hints at ending it all amid backlash

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Bobrisky raised the concerns of fans with a strange post on social media following the leaked phone call drama.

On his Instagram page, the crossdresser shared a post where he talked about ending it all.

According to Bob, he had never thought about ending his life until now, when he saw the great lengths people have gone to bring him down.

