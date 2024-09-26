The drama between Cardi B and her estranged husband, Offset, has heightened as he rolls out private chat

Legit.ng previously reported that Cardi went to IG Live to angrily rant after the Migos rapper accused her of cheating

She has now released their private conversation, where she made her stance on their relationship known

US-based rappers Cardi B, real names Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar and Kiari Kendrell Cephus, widely known as Offset, are at loggerheads again.

The duo publicly aired their dirty linen on IG live after the Migos rapper accused his estranged wife of cheating on him while she was pregnant.

Cardi B slams Offset and shares private chat. Credit: @cardib

Source: Instagram

Cardi B, who had her third child with the rapper just three weeks ago, aired her regrets about being with him on IG live. However, the WAP rapper got dirty by flashing their private text in public.

"I don't want you" - Cardi B

Cardi told Offset she didn't want him anymore in the chat when he asked her. He also asked her if she wanted anyone else before proceeding to say something sexual to her.

See chat here:

Across the chat, Cardi wrote, "Everybody can see I don't want you." The duo recently parted ways for the umpteenth time after Cardi sprung fresh cheating allegations on Offset.

Fans react to messy drama

Legit.ng compiled reactions below:

@arikeeee_:

"Cardi really settle for less."

@universalel_dorado:

"They’re obsessed with each other."

@ask_of_oshoke:

"Dem nor dey put mouth for two people wey don see each other nakedness matter."

@presh.nickie:

"Believe this couple at your own risk😂😂."

@oloba_balo___:

"I think say na only Nigeria get mumu celebrities 😂."

@_bbg_brand:

"Nobody should get involved o😂they go still settle!!!"

Cardi B opens up about Offset

Legit.ng previously reported that Cardi B and Offset were in the headlines following their massive fallout after six years of marriage.

Recall that Offset had a big birthday party, and during that time, Cardi B went over the edge and opened up on Instagram.

Social media users saw Cardi B honest about how much Offset hurt her in their marriage.

