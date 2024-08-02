American rapper Cardi B has revealed that she is pregnant with her third child amid the divorce saga with her husband, Offset

The WAP crooner announced the news on Instagram on Thursday, showing off her baby bump and expressing thanks for the new chapter in her life

The announcement comes only one day after Cardi B filed for divorce from her husband of six years, spurring reactions online

American rapper Belcalis Marlenis Cephus, aka Cardi B, disclosed that she is pregnant with her third child a day after filing for divorce from her husband, Offset.

Rumours of her pregnancy spread after the Bodak Yellow hitmaker was spotted with a large baby bump while filming a secret project in New York City, as Daily Mail reported.

Cardi B announced her third pregnancy amid her divorce from Offset. Credit: @iamcardib

Source: Instagram

The rapper announced her pregnancy on Instagram on Thursday. Wearing a deeply plunging red gown, she posed on a balcony at night.

In the caption, Cardi avoided mentioning or tagging her estranged husband, Offset. She wrote:

“With every ending comes a new beginning! I am so grateful to have shared this season with you, you have brought me more love, more life and most of all renewed my power! Reminded me that I can have it all! You’ve reminded me that I never have to choose between life, love, and my passion!

“I love you so much and can not wait for you to witness what you helped me accomplish, what you pushed me to do! It’s so much easier taking life’s twists, turns and test laying down, but you, your brother and your sister have shown me why it’s worth it to push through!”

The divorce filing followed rumours that Offset cheated on Cardi, which he denied.

See her post below:

Cardi B’s baby bump spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

teyanataylor:

"Congratulations on your new bundle pure joy! 👶🏾🍼 May God grant you all the desires of your heart & fill it with endless love, opportunities & grace as you step into this next chapter of new life. 💫 Keep being amazing! Love you! "

watchjazzy:

"Omg this made me so emotional 🥹 CONGRATULATIONS FROM THE BOTTOM OF MY HEART CARDI!"

instagram:

"always rooting for you, congrats"

chanelwestcoast:

"Congrats boo!! You were my inspiration when I got pregnant I was like I’m bout to do it all like Cardi! Then my ass had a high risk pregnancy and couldn’t do shiIt. It’s so inspiring to see you do it all while preggo! "

tambtam04:

"This what men do! Hell my ex husband did the same thing to me! When they fear you’ve gotten on your feet! The kids on their feet! You feel a little stronger and more confident about yourself then boom they get you pregnant to be barefoot again! She’ll be just fine! The Storm don’t last forever! Love your babies! Protect your pregnancy! You’ll be just fine beautiful! Congratulations."

gabija_koroblyte:

"I have so many things on my mind.. firstly, not so long ago you said you do not want any more kids, you are DONE. Secondly, who is even the father? You broke up with offset, no? Or was that for clout?… so who is baby daddy… and thirdly, this is not news. Everyone already knew you are pregnant again, 100%."

