Davido is one Nigerian music star who almost always finds himself in one online controversy or another

In 2024 alone, the singer has found himself mixed up in many online dramas, including one with his first baby mama, Sophia

Whether he sparked the scandals or was dragged into them, Davido always has one case or the other answer

Nigerian music star David Adeleke, professionally known as Davido, has made a name for himself over the years and solidified his position as one of the "Big Three" in the Nigerian entertainment space.

While building a music career can be thrilling, it has its downsides, and Davido appears to have had his fair share.

In this article, Legit.ng will examine the numerous scandals the music superstar has endured in 2024.

1. Davido got Dammy Krane arrested

The most recent controversy Davido has been involved in has to be with musician Dammy Krane, whose real name is Oyindamola Johnson Emmanuel. The singer has been on Davido's case for a while.

Krane accused Davido of some wrong-doings, adding that he was responsible for the demise of his late friend, Tagbo. Davido finally got him arrested, and VDM begged on his behalf. He was finally released, but things blew up in VDM's face, as he got out and continued trolling Davido.

2. Portable attacks Davido over failure to give him a verse

Davido and Portable were chummy until Zazu said it was enough. The duo had met in Atlanta, with Davido inviting Portable out for dinner and even gifting his brand-new shoes.

However, things went south after Portable went online and dragged the Timeless crooner to filth over this failure to give him a verse.

3. Davido files for custody of Imade

Another instance where Davido got his hand tied up in social media drama was when he filed for Imade's custody. On April 17, 2024, Davido, through his lawyers, filed a motion to grant him access to Imade.

Sophia, his baby mama, was not having it and hit back by filing a 102-paragraph affidavit through her lawyers, Dr Anthony Idigbe SAN of Punuka Attorneys and Dr Bimpe Ajegbomogun.

The drama continued, and Sophia released dirty evidence against Davido, including that they were intimate some years back until she called it off. She still drops subtle shades at him.

4. Man accuses Davido of slapping him

Sometime in August 2024, a man came forward on social media, lamenting about being a 30BG fan. The man accompanied his rant with a video shared on X, and according to him, he had spotted Davido outside with his crew and moved close with hopes of taking a selfie with him.

Davido slightly pushed him, and that was where the clip ended. However, the man surfaced with claims that OBO had slapped him unprovoked.

5. Ogechi remix copywriter controversy

Top Nigerian music megastar Davido became embroiled in a copyright controversy on YouTube after the music video for his viral wedding song, Ogechi Remix, was yanked off the platform.

Ogechi's remix, featuring BoyPee, Hyce, and Brown Joel, was released on June 25, 2024, and tagged Davido's official wedding song.

Apparently, the original version of "Ogechi" was composed by another artist before the remix, hence the copyright drama.

Sophia Momodu shades Davido

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, reactions followed a post by Nigerian beauty influencer Sophia Momodu, who also happens to be Davido's baby mama.

Sophia released a throwback Snapchat in which she subtly criticized her baby daddy for breaking his Disneyland promise to Imade.

According to her, she fulfilled the same promise to her child, as she would not wait around for him.

