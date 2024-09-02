Verydarkman has stated that he was done with helping Dammy Krane and begging Davido about his case

In a video made by the controversial activist, he noted that he has called the police to arrest Dammy Krane and send him back to prison

He also stated that they will wait for the court to listen to his case, maybe he truly has proof of all he against Davido

Controversial social media activist, Martins Vincent Otse, better known as Verydarkman, has made a U-turn from supporting Oyindamiola Johnson Emmanuel, aka, Dammy Krane in his case against Davido.

Legit.ng had reported that Verydarkman had begged Davido to release Dammy Krane from prison and give him a second chance.

In a new video made by the TikToker, he said that he was done with Dammy Krane because he was not ready to apologise to Davido and admit that he was wrong.

Verydarkman also said that he begged Dammy Krane for hours just to apologise to Davido. However, he insisted that he was going to write the apology. Vertdarkman explained that he wrote what Dammy Krane was supposed to post, but the singer edited everything and left nothing useful in the post.

Verydarkman speaks about Dammy Krane

In the recording, Verydarkman mentioned that Dammy Krane said that if he apologised, his statement was going to indict him.

VDM further stated that he called a police officer to come over since Dammy Krane was not ready to apologise, so they can take him back to prison.

According to him, when the police man came, Dammy Krane was not remorseful about what he had done. He admitted that he does not have evidence against Davido. The police officer also begged him to apologise, but he was adamant about it.

Verydarkman explained why he was with Dammy Krane at the salon making his hair and how he got him to say a few words about Davido.

Verydarkman shares plan

In the recording, the activist thanked Davido for listening to him, he said that the Grammy Award nominee was emotional when they were discussing Dammy Krane on phone.

He also said that he will wait for the court verdict on the case and wished Dammy Krane the best.

Recall that Dammy Krane had called Davido his brother and appreciated Verydarkman after he regained his freedom.

Below is the video:

Verydarkman exposes Dammy Krane

Legit.ng had reported that the social media activist had made a video to share his encounter with Dammy Krane in prison after he paid him a visit.

In the recording, he said that he took cash to him and the singer was behaving in a funny way towards him.

He also told him that he was ready to assist him in his case against Davido and what Dammy Krane told him was surprising.

