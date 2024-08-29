Reactions have trailed a recent post by Nigerian beauty influencer Sophia Momodu, who also doubles as Davido's baby mama

Sophia released a throwback Snapchat where she threw subtle shades at her baby daddy for going back on his Disneyland promise to Imade

According to her, she got to fulfil the same promise to her child, as she was not going to wait around for him

Davido's baby mama, Sophia Momodu, has attracted attention on social media after she shared a recent video in which she threw shades at the music star.

In the spirit of throwback Thursday, Sophia took to her Snapchat to share a video of her daughter, Imade, at Disneyland.

Sophia Momodu shares throwback Disneyland photos. Credit: @davido, @thesophiamomodu

Source: Instagram

According to her, the photos shared were taken a year ago, and they symbolise her fulfilment of David Adeleke, aka Davido's promise to his first daughter, Imade, which was 'intentionally broken'.

In Sophia's words:

"One year ago, I fulfilled a promise that was intentionally broken to a child"

Watch the video here:

The mama and daughter duo could also be seen playing TikTok games in another post, which many found cute and commended her for Imade's eloquence.

It is no longer news that Davido and Sophia had a child custody battle a while ago after she unearthed so many 'selfish' reasons why Davido allegedly stopped catering to their child.

How fans reacted to Sophia's post

Legit.ng compiled isme thoughts below:

@booda_akanniii:

"Let the Father be and face your daughter!!"

@dafscourt:

"Raise your child in peace and rest!"

@johnnyjay45:

"If the father no fulfill the wish, you sef fulfill am....na wuna two born her.....rest small."

@peaceable40:

"Davido dodge a bullet in not marrying Sophie, honestly."

@ireen_muyembe:

"She needs to rest, it’s her responsibility to fulfill the wishes of her child too."

@ayaforbetrand:

"She don see video of chioma having a good time with David’s sister 😂😂😂 the pains the torment the torture."

@bigstan92473:

"Even if you be davido would you settle for someone like you?"

Davido replies Sophia Momodu

Davido has reacted to his baby mama, Sophia Momodu's lengthy counter-affidavit, which recently emerged online.

The music star expressed displeasure at Sophia Momodu for mentioning his late son, Ifeanyi Adeleke, in the affidavit.

Davido hinted he was done battling with her over Imade's custody, adding that his daughter would come to him when she becomes an adult.

Source: Legit.ng