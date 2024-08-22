Nigerian singer Davido was recently called out by a man who accused him of assault after they meet

The young man in a viral video complained to Nigerians online and demanded to know his wrongdoing towards the musician

He shared a video of his encounter with Afroeats star, which ingitned massive hot takes on Elon Musk's X

Nigerian singer David Adeleke, aka Davido, buzzed the internet after a man called him out and accused him of assault.

The young man in a viral video questioned the musician to know what he did to warrant such an attitude from him.

Man accuses Davido of slapping him. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

He shared a video of the incident that transpired between him and the Afrobeats star.

In the video, the individual approached the singer, who was with his crewmembers and tried taking a selfie with him.

Davido was seen slightly pushing the young man away as the video ended on that spot, leaving many to wonder what followed.

See the video below:

Davido spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@thaagreatt:

"If Gbavido never kee one 30bg the rest no go learn."

@dallas411360:

"Na you go join 006 gang. Wetin you expect from person wey no get level for music. Him no hit you well."

@honest30bgfan_:

"Lowkey the way the guy approach davido sef ehn."

@honestfc1:

"Omo Davido do well here 😂😂why Youself go be 30bg."

@keshinroolamid3:

"If na me I go make sure them use Moro kill you or deafen you."

@boyalone44_:

"Na wetin fit you, why you go ask am What's up."

@Emmzywaynesnr:

"Thank God say no be LATI slap you."

@dallas411360:

"Him no hit am well . E pain me say 006 just tap am. Small (To kpai quick go join 30BG)."

Source: Legit.ng