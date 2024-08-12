Nigerian singer Davido is reportedly having some issues with YouTube over the visuals of his viral wedding song Ogechi Remix

Recall that the international Afrobeats sensation hopped on the trending song to do a Remix that was used during his wedding ceremony with his wife, Chioma

Recent observation revealed that the rich Indigenous music video is no longer on the singer's YouTube channel, which spurred massive reactions online

Nigerian artist David Adeleke, best known as Davido, has reportedly encountered issues with the popular video streaming platform YouTube.

Reports have circulated that Davido's viral wedding song, "Ogechi Remix," has been removed from YouTube due to copyright challenges.

Davido's wedding song Ogechi Remix has been taken down from YouTube. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

The song, owned by Brown Joel and featuring BoyPee, Hyce, and Davido, became a highlight of the year following the Afrobeat star's lavish wedding ceremony. Released on the wedding day, June 25, 2024, it quickly became one of fans' favourites.

The music video, uploaded on July 19, 2024, showcased Davido's deep love for his wife, Chioma, and her Igbo heritage through its lyrics and visuals.

Despite the song's excitement, recent developments have created a commotion online. The music video for "Ogechi Remix" was pulled from Davido's YouTube channel due to copyright accusations.

The song's audio is still available on BoyPee's official YouTube website, but the video is no longer available.

According to current knowledge, Davido is not credited as the official artist on the song's YouTube website, adding to the mystery.

The original version of "Ogechi," which BoyPee and his collaborators snag, appears to have been earlier composed by another artist before the remix.

See Davido's YouTube link below:

See details below:

Davido trends online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

