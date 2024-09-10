Portable Zazu has responded to criticisms that trailed a video of him allegedly confronting a pastor

The Zeh Nation boss who shared a post after the video trended suggested the pastor he confronted was not called by God

Portable Zazu's response has further stirred up another round of drama as people dragged him

Street Pop star Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable Zazu, has broken his silence after an uproar followed a video of him allegedly confronting a pastor preaching outside his bar.

Legit.ng recently reported that Portable caused mild tension on Monday, September 9, after a pastor reportedly experienced an unexpected confrontation while evangelising outside the singer's bar located in Sango Ota, Ogun state.

Portable Zazu claims the pastor he slapped is a fraud. Credit: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

The video stirred up reactions as some netizens called on the police to arrest Portable for physically assaulting the pastor.

Portable replies critics

After the video went viral, the Zeh Nation boss, in a post on his Instagram page, suggested that the pastor he slapped was not called by God.

According to Portable the only way to connect to God was through prayer.

"Wait make God call you before you yourself pastor," he wrote in part.

See his post below:

In another post, the Zeh Nation boss was captured on an Instagram page where he referred to the pastor as a fraud.

He wrote:

"Na 419 na so dem dey do."

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the Zeh Nation boss, some few weeks back, chased some Christian evangelists at his bar.

People react to Portable's response

See some of the comments below:

Chimacoeche:

"They plenty wey be scam but why d slap?"

Xandyy_Jay:

"He needs to calm in most cases He should watch Davido They have same attitude but Davido is bigger and more calm."

cryptoworldNG:

"This guy the call man of God 419 , well his down fall will surly come sooner or later."

Oforma19:

"Come to think of it pastors these days are the biggest 419 we have in Nigeria good morning."

Portable beats fan in trenches

Legit.ng had reported that the Zeh Nation boss was captured beating up a fan when he went for a burial ceremony in an unidentified area.

In a viral video, Portable pushed the guy, and he fell, sustaining injuries as some men gathered around him.

Another clip showed some people shouting and abusing the singer as he went to his car after the altercation.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng