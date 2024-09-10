“Na 419”: Portable Zazu Responds As Outrage Trails Live Video of Him Allegedly Slapping Pastor
- Portable Zazu has responded to criticisms that trailed a video of him allegedly confronting a pastor
- The Zeh Nation boss who shared a post after the video trended suggested the pastor he confronted was not called by God
- Portable Zazu's response has further stirred up another round of drama as people dragged him
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
Street Pop star Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable Zazu, has broken his silence after an uproar followed a video of him allegedly confronting a pastor preaching outside his bar.
Legit.ng recently reported that Portable caused mild tension on Monday, September 9, after a pastor reportedly experienced an unexpected confrontation while evangelising outside the singer's bar located in Sango Ota, Ogun state.
The video stirred up reactions as some netizens called on the police to arrest Portable for physically assaulting the pastor.
Portable replies critics
After the video went viral, the Zeh Nation boss, in a post on his Instagram page, suggested that the pastor he slapped was not called by God.
According to Portable the only way to connect to God was through prayer.
"Wait make God call you before you yourself pastor," he wrote in part.
See his post below:
In another post, the Zeh Nation boss was captured on an Instagram page where he referred to the pastor as a fraud.
He wrote:
"Na 419 na so dem dey do."
Legit.ng recalls reporting that the Zeh Nation boss, some few weeks back, chased some Christian evangelists at his bar.
People react to Portable's response
See some of the comments below:
"Stop dating boys": Man dragged for reclaiming wigs he bought for ex-girlfriend before they broke up
Chimacoeche:
"They plenty wey be scam but why d slap?"
Xandyy_Jay:
"He needs to calm in most cases He should watch Davido They have same attitude but Davido is bigger and more calm."
cryptoworldNG:
"This guy the call man of God 419 , well his down fall will surly come sooner or later."
Oforma19:
"Come to think of it pastors these days are the biggest 419 we have in Nigeria good morning."
Portable beats fan in trenches
Legit.ng had reported that the Zeh Nation boss was captured beating up a fan when he went for a burial ceremony in an unidentified area.
In a viral video, Portable pushed the guy, and he fell, sustaining injuries as some men gathered around him.
Another clip showed some people shouting and abusing the singer as he went to his car after the altercation.
Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Olumide Alake (Entertainment Editor) Olumide Alake is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Journalist with 6 years of experience in news media. He holds an awarded certificate from the Editorial CDS during his service year. He has worked with some online media outfits notable are Naijaloaded, Jaguda, Kemifilani. Olumide bagged an award for the best exclusive article at Legit.ng and Best Entertainer Editor 2023. Contact: olumide.alake@corp.legit.ng