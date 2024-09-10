Damola, the associate of the late singer, Mohbad, has continued to vent about his death as the anniversary of his passing draws close.

According to Damola, Mohbad's father and other people claimed to love the Feel Good crooner but they never cared for him when he was alive

He also prayed that no one would come from a rubbish family like the deceased and he advised those alive to take care of themselves

Damola, an associate of the late singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, aka Mohbad, has shared how he feels about some individuals who have continued to attack Wunmi, the widow of the deceased.

Mohbad's drags Mohbad's dad over his behaviour since the singer died. Image credit: @da_damola, @mohbadad

Source: Instagram

He stated that when Mohbad was alive, he openly complained about how he was bullied by his former record label boss, Azeez Fashola, aka Naira Marley. However, his father, Joseph Aloba, and others showing concern now could not help him.

Damola recalled how Mohbad's father wanted to bury him the night he died on September 12, 2023. He also tackled the singer's mother who was absent from his life for 10 years.

Damola defends Wunmi

There have been several allegations against Wunmi and it all bothered on the properties of the deceased and doubts about the paternity of her son, Liam.

It is no news that Joseph has made a series of claims that it was the DNA issue that killed his son. However, Damola said that he suspected Wunmi bought something from her accusers and refused to pay. Besides, he asked where all her accusers were before Mohbad died.

He also prayed against coming from a rubbish family. Furthermore, he advised that one should be closer to God and confide in sensible people.

See Damola's posts in the slides below:

Reactions to Damola's posts

Legit.ng has compiled some of the comments on Damola's post below:

@operefabrics:

"The realest take I have seen since this Wahala started. He spoke facts."

@dandammer:

"This is the energy we needed from his friends probably those bully Wunmi will stop."

@rueee._._:

"How come the people who knew Mobad and were in his inner circle never came out to say one bad thing about the wife but it was the people that he saw once in a while or those that only knew him in passing that had a lot to say about his marriage? His father had no problem with his marriage or his wife when he was alive but all of a sudden immediately after he died they wanted to put everything on his wife?"

@flaw_lesscutie:

"I feel pain in his write-up. E go better make the papa turn am to SUYA chop am at this point!"

Dahmola tackles Mohbad's father

Legot.ng earlier reported that Oyindamola was unhappy with certain claims against him and others who worked with the deceased.

He decided to spill the beans and threw shades at Mohbad's father claiming his focus was on the financial gains from his late son.

Oyindamola also revealed that the night the Peace crooner passed, his dad wanted an immediate burial, among other things.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng