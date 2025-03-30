Popular businessman and Cubana Chiefpriest has got many talking with his latest post online

The nightlife entrepreneur shares new photographs of himself in a Scottish ensemble to announce his incoming birthday

Chiefpriest in a moment of reflection, announced on Instagram the new age he will be turning into, triggering reactions online

Pascal Chubuike Okechukwu, a Nigerian businessman and socialite better known as Cubana Chiefpriest, has startled many of his fans and followers by announcing his age ahead of his incoming birthday.

Legit.ng reports that, as the entertainment executive counted down to his birthday, he tweeted photos of himself in a Scottish ensemble and disclosed that he would be 37 soon.

The father of boys claimed he is constantly bothering God for more money on his account.

The announcement of his age has sparked debate, with many in disbelief.

He wrote:

“3 More Days To 37 🍰, Slide 2 Is My Mood For Life, Steady Disturbing Almighty God For MORE MONEY.”

See his post below:

In a previous report, the socialite gave fans and netizens an exclusive glimpse into his luxurious mansion in Lagos.

The nightlife mogul, who recently made headlines with a comment aimed at Afrobeats star Davido’s colleagues, was featured in a viral video showcasing his stunning home.

The video, created by a popular housing blog, Stunner Home, offered a detailed view of the businessman’s elegant living space, highlighting the soaring ceilings, lavish furniture, and high-end finishes.

It also took viewers through various distinctive areas of the mansion, including a sleek garage displaying his impressive collection of cars.

Chiefpriest was spotted in the video, guiding the camera through his lavish home.

This trended after he opened up about building a massive mansion in his village. In an interview with Media host Ebuka Obi Uchendu, the Imo state-born star revealed that he set up a country home in his village after he saw his fellow Igbo businessman E-Money’s luxurious mansion in the east.

Cubana Chiefpriest stated:

"I built a country home in my village after I went to E-Money's house and saw what he and Kcee did.”

He gave an example of how top Igbo personalities turned up for billionaire Zenco during his mother’s burial.

Chiefpriest rounded up by bragging about having 100 billionaires like Zenco as friends.

Cubana Chiefpriest’s trends online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions online

alh_alubarika said:

"You Are Bless CP,Billionaire At 30s,You Achieved It All Before 40.Many People Want The Grace But GOD Give It To Few Then You Among The Few People God Blessed Before 40th."

jo_kinsfarmfresh said:

"Lol 37 CP. stop na. 40+ my guy. Happy birthday. You forgot I went to the same secondary school with you."

baby.joor said:

"If I am already made, what’s the essence of bringing down my age? To talk more of a man sef."

marvelous_obert said:

"37 ??? Abeg make una take am easy With una lie, so you wife go be 28 or 29 years Abi 😆.. Belord own birthday no dey pass 25/26 every Year😂 nawao for una o."

satsat5987 wrote:

"So because of his physical appearance you guys think 🤔 he should 50 years which kind What is this low mentality that some of you in Nigeria even have and strangely it's those we can feed and all their families who tell things like that on social media when we don't know we shut up lol."

neverstopprayingalways said:

"Hello baby go collect that your son way dy Kenya 🇰🇪 and please have sense this new make sure you take care of mother and son okay. I pray the sense to make this work for you this year you shall receive it Money na water."

Speed Darlington appreciates Cubana Chiefpriest

Controversial rapper Speed Darlington shocked the internet by revealing that socialite Cubana Chiefpriest helped him in prison.

The Baby Oil hitmaker narrated how the celebrity barman worked with his legal team to secure his release.

While appreciating Chiefpresit for his kind gesture, he went on to hail him for joining him to fight Burna Boy.

