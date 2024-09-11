Nigerian singer Portable has continued to share more details on what transpired between him and his senior colleague Davido in America

Recall that the two artists had a clash following the first time they met and hung out in the US, as the street singer blamed rapper Zlatan for it

In a new video report, Zazu narrated the things he lost from the single meeting he had with the Afrobeats star

Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola, best known as Portable, isn't done venting his gripe against music sensation Davido.

In a recent interview, he described how he cancelled a $6000 (N10m) gig in the United States to meet Davido and ended up wasting his time.

Portable stated that if Davido or others cannot assist him, they should not put him under unnecessary stress.

The street singer, however, noted that the same venue where he set to perform was where the Unavailable crooner took him to hang out the following day.

During the interview, he also said that Zlatan started his battle with Davido, as they had never had a problem until Zlatan called the music star and hung up on him. He stated that he was meant to be one of Davido's groomsmen, but a call from Zlatan, whom he referred to as a Devil, changed everything.

Watch the video below:

Portable spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the the reactions below:

antoniofestus:

"This werey don use lie full my ear this night."

wizswagz:

"Wiz FC gather here for a goodnight selfie."

adelakuntufayl:

"Cruise or no cruise, he is in dire need of rehabilitation!"

trendz_and_labels:

"Cancel show??? Pls how does it work , ppl didn’t buy tickets for the show . Abi oyinbo no get sense again. Wo portable leave me alone."

mc_shortman91:

"Davido too downgrade him self for this wereyyyyyyy."

larrittshoes:

"Avoid pple wit Chronic & highly manipulative entitled and unappreciative human being it very important."

emmanuelonumonu8:

Portable with surely be on your faces whether you like it or not because that is the only way to get to the top and that is the strategy that davido is using on his own way😭😭😭🙏

SaidaBoj blasts Portable

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that SaidaBoj slammed Portable after he dropped a diss track in her name.

In a viral video, the controversial influencer said Portable would have remained unknown without Olamide's influence.

She accused the singer of using and dumping his loyalists, calling him an ungrateful person.

