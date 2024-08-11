Nigerian singer Portable remembered his senior colleague Davido today after he shared his latest release

The controversial act claimed that the song he dropped was meant to feature a verse the Afrobets star promised as he dragged him for it

Fans and netizens who came across the music clip didn't waste time bashing the Zazu leader for his post as they taunted his new song

Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, aka Portable, has rekindled his feud with his older colleague, Davido.

Recall that the two fell out after Davido refused to give Portable a verse on his song following their dispute in Atlanta.

Portable called out Davido over promised verse. Credit: @portablebaeby, @davido

Source: Instagram

Portable took to Instagram to promote the song, stating that because Davido refused to give him a verse, he chose to release it without him.

He mentioned how one's helpers didn't need to be begged for assistance, stating that he does not need anyone to shine.

"Na who help you be your helper who promises you fit change mind As @davido no gree give me verse on this song I don kuku drop am my self. Star. Don't beg to shine, who go help you, no go stress you. @portablebaeby OriAde Prod by @shockerbeatz Soon. ZEHNATION Many, many Inspiration."

See his post below:

Portable spurs reactions online

Social media users taunted the controversial singer after they listened to the clip he posted online.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

rich_marvels:

"U no well oo... like make OBO jump on this ijebu akpako??"

mahyana.1:

"Ode... shey na this song you wan feature my fav."

oladiplenty_legit:

"This song is not for Davido. Na u and Terry G."

official_abulegend:

"Your papa make davido give you verse for dis kind song?? This portable na eleribu oo."

huzzein1515:

"Omo una too see this Davido finish imagine davido on this ur alawo song."

jurist_oluwakuwait:

"Olofo make Davido give you verse so later make you abuse him abi werey e be like people wet initiated you na ingrate den use do una Oloriburuku the money and the shoe Davido gave you in Atlanta with the sinner what did you use to pay him back? Abuse him. Ori Iya e ti buru werey."

aje.entertainment001:

"Alubarika loju. U have done well my brother. Keep moving. Keep pushing. Zeh Nation. Many many inspiration."

Source: Legit.ng