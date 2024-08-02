Nigerian actress Regina Daniels has once again lent her voice to the End Bad Governance protest in the country

On the Day 2 of the protest, the movie star took to her page to share a new video where she condemned acts of violence from the police, among other things

Nigerians reacted to Regina’s video in various ways, with some of them dragging her for speaking from a place of privilege

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels is once again making headlines amid the End Bad Governance protest in Nigeria.

The movie star first drew fans' attention after she shared a video on the first day of the protest urging Nigerians not to get violent. She was mercilessly dragged for it.

Fans react as Regina Daniels shares new video about protest. Photos: @regina.daniels

In a new development, the senator’s wife took to her Instagram page to share another video where she appeared to scold the people in government for not adequately letting resources reach the poor masses. However, she noted that Nigeria was for everybody, and they all needed to put in the work.

In the final part of her video, Regina also pleaded with the policemen not to attack protesters. In her words:

“It is day 2 of the national protest in Nigeria, everyone is frustrated nationwide with justified reasons and something needs to be done to ease the hearts of the people to avoid further loss of lives and properties. Nigeria is not a one-man land hence it’s not one-man's problem. Nigeria can only be fixed by only the collective efforts of everyone in the government ranging from the president, governors, senators, house of reps members, house of assembly members down to local government chairmen and councillors. What happens when the federal government understands the plights of the people and the state or local government does not? Or vice-versa? The job still remains undone, leaving thousands hungry, suffering and jobless. The hike in prices of food, water, electricity, transportation, security and communication is alarming, there is hunger in the land, Nigeria cannot be fixed by having half bad eggs and half good eggs, all the lawmakers need to be in sync with the people’s plights to fix Nigeria, only then can what is rightfully allocated to the grassroots get to them. This should be a government for the people, not against them. Our armed forces, please refrain from using excessive force on the people as everyone has the right to air their voices and demand for transparency, accountability and participation to avoid further loss of lives and properties by our own people.”

Netizens reacted to Regina Daniels video

Just like they did before, many Nigerians did not seem pleased that Regina Daniels was addressing them on issues of the nation. Some of them used the opportunity to throw jabs at her marriage to an older man.

Read some of their comments below:

divineabulo:

“You again? You took a bold step in ur life, let the youth take theirs.”

Mss_neerah_kadiri:

“E be like this girl don dey mad😂.”

Ifykings.kiddies.thrift:

“No be your fault, as your husband the follow share national cake, na him make you open your mouth to say everybody is suffering.”

liciagreat:

“See this one too dey speak English😂😂 abeg Gina don’t anger me dis afternoon😒🙄.”

Skyworldolaa:

“People's are so mean why everybody angry like this? Well said anyway👏.”

Jennifer__smith10:

“If no be hunger u for Marry old man? Mtchewww.”

ade_dollarpor:

“lol this one sef don dey plan to join politics be that o 😂.”

World_goodluck:

“You no even fit stand advise us, na that sit down pain me pass….. small Gina come get sense pass president 😢.”

switb2b:

“She is also speaking up, why bash her for speaking up. If celebrities are quite we will complain now that she is also supporting the protest you’re still bashing her in the name of her husband. This lady is not hungry and she can never be but if she is lending voice that’s because she understands the pain of the people. Stop bullying her if me and you were in her shoes we won’t even say a word so please rest.”

_shesfit:

“Y’all usually would scream “Na only Regina fit advice me”. Now she’s doing so & y’all are wailing that she’s a small girl. Lol!”

nikstouchcakesandevents:

“This too na acting and you are good with your job.”

dk_young600:

“She is on the poor masses side you guys should take it easy on her abeg.”

eri_ifeoluwa112:

“Comment section 😢😢at least she’s with us not against us like tonto, let’s appreciate her 👏.”

Comedian_mc_koko:

“😂😂😂😂😂 My sister age mate dey advice me.”

Tonto Dikeh defends Tinubu

In other related news, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian actress Tonto Dikeh was one of the latest celebrities to speak about the trending End Bad Governance protest on social media.

On the designated day for the inception of the protest, August 1, 2024, the movie star and APC politician took to her official Instagram page to share a photo showing statistics of things that had improved in the country since Bola Ahmed Tinubu emerged as the president.

Speaking further, the Nollywood actress added that once Nigerians do not like a person, they will always deny glaring truths.

Source: Legit.ng