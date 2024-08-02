Regina Daniels' recent video about the ongoing nationwide protest has continued to be a topic of debate on social media

A popular social media user, Alvin, accosted the movie star for saying that the protester was being violent

Alvin, in a video making the rounds online, shared an account of what happened at his protest venue as he countered the actress with issues eating up the masses

A Nigerian man identified as Alvin has shared his hot take against actress Regina Daniels following her recent remarks on the ongoing nationwide protest.

Legit.ng reported that thousands of Nigerians took to the streets on Thursday, August 1, in various states of the country to decry hunger and economic hardship.

Nigerian man raged at Regina Daniels amid nationwide protest. Credit: @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

Regina Daniels waded into the unrest and acknowledged that she understands Nigerians' state of mind and their thirst for a better nation.

The actress stated that violence would defeat the protest's sole purpose. In the same vein, Regina asked Nigerians to show their concerns without resorting to violence.

Reacting to Regina's viral clip, Alvin challenged the actress to show where any protesters were violent.

Using his experience, he narrated how the Nigerian police attacked peaceful citizens who came to protest with tear gas.

Alvin, however, bashed the billionaire wife as he highlighted that she doesn't face the daily struggles of a regular Nigerian because of her privileged status.

Watch his video below:

Regina Daniels spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

badboyrexx:

"Reginal no wise na."

jehovahs_boy34:

"Ughelli protest was peaceful yesterday but Warri carry last this time 🤦‍♀️ I’m sad dat they took innocent lives yesterday in some states yesterday 💔 it was a peaceful protest."

oba_malawi:

"This country has taken a lot from many mentally and physically."

elvis_.001:

"Imagine little Regina of yesterday trying to advise elders."

doxa___________:

"Alvin you no need all this…leave her make she Dey talk go."

moses_love1234:

"Haaaa see small girl dy advice elders Haa God punish poverty."

_leealways_:

"If no be poverty wetin fit make Regina wey i senior advice me."

Regina Daniels in Flavour's music video

In another entertainment news, Flavour was applauded over his soon-to-be released music video.

Flavour is set to release an enchanting visual for one of the popular singles (Nwunye Odogwu) in the highly acclaimed body of work.

A snippet from the incoming music visual depicted that Regina Daniels was featured.

Source: Legit.ng