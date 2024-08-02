At least 17 people were reportedly killed in six states - Abuja, Kano, Niger, Borno, Kaduna, and Jigawa - during the day one #Endbadgovernance protest held across Nigeria on Thursday, August 1. The breakdown of the casualties includes one person each in Abuja and Kano, two in Jigawa, six in Niger, four in Borno, and three in Kaduna.

The protest, which began peacefully, turned violent in some cities, leading to confrontations between police and protesters. As a result, many businesses, banks, shopping plazas, and markets remained closed, fearing the situation might escalate into a crisis. The violent turn of events resulted in significant loss of life and disruption of economic activities.