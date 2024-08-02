Hunger Protest Day 2 Live Updates: Nigerians Continue Demonstrations
At least 17 people were reportedly killed in six states - Abuja, Kano, Niger, Borno, Kaduna, and Jigawa - during the day one #Endbadgovernance protest held across Nigeria on Thursday, August 1. The breakdown of the casualties includes one person each in Abuja and Kano, two in Jigawa, six in Niger, four in Borno, and three in Kaduna.
The protest, which began peacefully, turned violent in some cities, leading to confrontations between police and protesters. As a result, many businesses, banks, shopping plazas, and markets remained closed, fearing the situation might escalate into a crisis. The violent turn of events resulted in significant loss of life and disruption of economic activities.
Immigration officer shot self in Borno
Chaos erupted in the Bulunkutu area of Maiduguri, Borno State, when an immigration officer accidentally shot himself in the foot three times while trying to barricade protesters.
Leadership reported that the sound of the gunshots caused panic among the protesters, who initially believed that one of their own had been shot.
