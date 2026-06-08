Optasia, formerly Channel VAS, leads Nigeria's digital lending through airtime advances and nano-loans

Nigeria’s digital credit ecosystem faces reforms aimed at increasing local fintech competition and reducing monopolistic dominance

New regulations could enhance consumer protections and lower lending costs for millions relying on instant credit services

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

For more than a decade, millions of Nigerians relied on emergency airtime and data loans to stay connected.

Behind many of those instant credit services was Optasia, a South African technology company that quietly became one of the most influential players in Nigeria’s digital lending ecosystem.

Nigeria moves to deregulate the airtime and data credit system. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

Formerly known as Channel VAS, Optasia built the technology powering airtime advances and nano-loans offered through major telecom operators such as MTN and Airtel.

Through products like MTN XtraTime, the company became deeply embedded in Nigeria’s fast-growing telecom and fintech sectors.

Its dominance was so extensive that regulators and industry analysts later described the market as heavily concentrated, sparking calls for reforms aimed at opening the industry to local fintech competitors.

How Optasia’s lending system worked

Optasia’s success was built on a simple but powerful model that merged telecom infrastructure with artificial intelligence-driven lending technology, according to a Vanguard report.

Whenever subscribers exhausted their airtime or mobile data, Optasia’s backend systems instantly assessed their eligibility for credit.

The company’s algorithms analysed real-time customer behaviour, including recharge patterns, call activity, spending habits, and data usage history.

Based on this analysis, the platform automatically determined how much airtime or data credit a user could receive within seconds.

The telecom operators handled customer interactions, including USSD requests, SMS prompts, and the recovery of borrowed funds once subscribers recharged their lines.

This partnership gave Optasia access to millions of mobile users without the need to operate directly as a consumer-facing lender.

A multi-billion-naira ecosystem

The airtime lending market rapidly evolved into one of Nigeria’s largest digital credit ecosystems.

Industry estimates indicate that Nigerian telecom subscribers accessed trillions of naira in airtime advances and nano-loans over the years.

The model generated massive revenues through service charges, processing fees, and interest payments tied to the short-term credit facilities.

For telecom operators, the arrangement became a major source of non-voice revenue at a time when competition in traditional telecom services was intensifying.

Optasia, meanwhile, strengthened its foothold by providing the technology infrastructure and risk assessment systems that powered the entire ecosystem.

Concerns over monopoly and capital flight

Despite the convenience offered to consumers, critics argued that the structure of the market concentrated enormous influence in the hands of a few foreign-backed operators.

Regulators and analysts raised concerns that much of the profits, analytics operations, and intellectual property linked to the lending systems were domiciled outside Nigeria.

This triggered fears over capital flight and limited opportunities for indigenous fintech firms to scale within the country.

There were also concerns that the dominance of a small number of providers discouraged competition and kept borrowing costs high for consumers relying on emergency airtime and data loans.

Nigeria moves to open the market

In response to mounting concerns, the Federal Government and the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission began pushing for broader participation in the digital credit market.

The recent reforms are aimed at dismantling the near-monopoly structure that had shaped the sector for years.

Authorities have moved to license more indigenous fintech companies to compete in the airtime lending and nano-credit ecosystem.

The goal is to encourage innovation, reduce lending costs, create local technology jobs, and ensure more revenue remains within Nigeria’s economy.

Traditional financial institutions are also entering the market. Banks such as GTBank have introduced airtime and digital credit products targeted at mobile users, increasing competition against the long-standing telco-led lending model.

A new era for digital lending

Nigeria’s digital credit ecosystem is now entering a new phase defined by increased regulation, growing local participation, and heightened competition.

While Optasia played a major role in shaping the market and popularising instant mobile credit services, ongoing reforms could significantly alter the balance of power in one of Africa’s largest fintech sectors.

Tunji Bello-led FCCPC unbundles the micro-lending credit market in Nigeria. Credit: FCCPC/Novatis

Source: UGC

For millions of Nigerians who depend on quick mobile loans for daily communication and transactions, the changes could ultimately lead to cheaper services, more options, and stronger consumer protections.

FG approves 4 more firms for airtime lending

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Federal Government has approved additional companies to provide airtime and data borrowing services in Nigeria.

The new list obtained from the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) website on Monday, Monday 22, showed that there are now nine companies cleared to operate airtime and data advance services nationwide.

In the FCCPC approval status document titled "FCCPC Airtime/Data Lenders Approval Status," all these firms meet the required criteria to operate as credit service providers.

Source: Legit.ng